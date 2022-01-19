 Skip to content
(WDSU New Orleans)   Would somebody please explain to Louisiana what freezing rain is?   (wdsu.com) divider line
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only someone could get Tay Zonday to do a song about it.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you're going to drive, be sure to play Yakety Sax on a loop on your stereo.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Go outside and stand in it until you become a meat popsicle.
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Also, explain age of consent laws and how being blood related does not invalidate them.
 
orundarkes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
100% it's going to be broken wrists and mega pile ups because everyone is going to be out and about driving on bald *#$ tires only southerners can have.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Go outside and stand in it until you become a meat popsicle.


But what if I am human?
 
special20
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You'd have to also explain what freezing zatarain was to the rest of the country.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: fragMasterFlash: Go outside and stand in it until you become a meat popsicle.

But what if I am human?


I wouldn't worry. Nothing bad ever happens to humans.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Freezing rain is when Northern Rain steals the jerbs of Good Southern rain.

Fun Fact:  In Swahili, the word for raining is the same as for pissing, which makes a lot of sense. In some quarters of the English speaking word, they also say "it's pissing down" but these are warmer bits, and this does not usually apply where the rain is as cold as a witch's tits.

If you have ever been told that rain is the angels pissing on us, you might be part Swahili.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ice storms result from the accumulation of freezing rain, which is rain that becomes supercooled and freezes upon impact with cold surfaces.

Rain that falls and freezes is just ice. Freezing rain is a bit different than that. It's much more dangerous.
 
12349876
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Warm enough in the sky to melt the ice crystals to rain, cold enough on the ground that it quickly freezes again.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I have never seen the word "frigid" on a Canadian weather map. They just don't bother.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Definition from article for normal people-    Freezing rain is just rain, but when it falls on the ground that's below 32° F, the water instantly sheets up into ice and makes walking very dangerous and travel nearly impossible.

Definition for QAnon and MAGA morons - It's a lib plot to injure and kill Red State patriots. "Freezing Rain" is spawned by Biden's weather control machine.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In the face of a hurricane west wind?
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As someone from the area, I can tell you we're not only unequipped to deal with it, but that we're stupid enough to think that we can deal with it and live our lives as normal. 

Meanwhile, I will be working from home and trying to convince my dog to wear a sweater.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

brantgoose: If you have ever been told that rain is the angels pissing on us, you might be part Swahili.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Freezing rain, sleet, hail, snow, rain, drizzle, cats, dogs,... so many things to watch out for falling from the sky depending on where you live.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Would somebody please explain to Louisiana what freezing rain is?

en.meming.worldView Full Size
 
strapp3r
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
meanwhile, on the bayou...

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Tons of fun.
 
