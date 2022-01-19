 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Oh please let the SCOTUS conservative majority align with the Gorsuch dissent. Then we ALL can claim our homes as parsonages, because apparently it isn't within the reach of the law to verify a church is real, which is arbitrary anyway as it stands
    Supreme Court of the United States, United States, First Amendment to the United States Constitution, City of Fredericksburg, Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, church taxation  
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah, my husband is a "reverend" in the Universal Life Church.   Has married a bunch of people.   Our house is his "parsonage" right?
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe we are all ministers in "Our Lady of Perpetual Exemption" church.

Praise Be!
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since I am in God's image, I am therefor a God.
This is my church and this is my steeple, sorry not that many people.
Whar my tax free?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blessed be the Cheesemakers... no really, the cheese factory is a church now!
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago I became a minister for $9.95 from an ad in the back of Rolling Stone.

Where are my tax breaks?
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tax the churches.
Tax the businesses owned by the churches.

F. Zappa
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat, I was made a freaking pope by Robert Anton Wilson, so how about that?
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There's nudging a domino to start off the effect

Or you could kick it as though it didn't know it was in Sparta

This seems like the latter
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
then the government shouldn't be in the business of giving any tax breaks to religious institutions, if it can't define who qualifies.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: then the government shouldn't be in the business of giving any tax breaks to religious institutions.


Fxt
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Since religion is made up anyway, there isn't any thing to verify.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Oh yeah, my husband is a "reverend" in the Universal Life Church.   Has married a bunch of people.   Our house is his "parsonage" right?


Are you both all white?
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Since religion is made up anyway, there isn't any thing to verify.


The important fact that seems lost in all the hubbub.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've known this for quite some time and I want to start the First Universal Church of Kitties and I'll sue anyone who tries to use that, but anyone is welcome to call themselves a member
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Now, if Gorsuch would only make the next logical step. "So [the light slowly increases from the bulb in the cartoon balloon above his head] religious belief is a meaningless criterion." He smites himself in the forehead like the wracked hero of the Yiddish theater. "I coulda had a V-8!"
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hey Gorsuch, wear a mask, you POS.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Oh yeah, my husband is a "reverend" in the Universal Life Church.   Has married a bunch of people.   Our house is his "parsonage" right?


Huh, I though they outlawed polygamy. Might wanna keep quiet about that.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Oh yeah, my husband is a "reverend" in the Universal Life Church.   Has married a bunch of people.   Our house is his "parsonage" right?


Me too! The ULC ordination, not the officiating. I got mine with the title Magus as something to achieve and move toward, a reminder to put knowledge and reason first.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I became a minister in the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster so that I can park in the clergy spots at the hospital. They're always empty and near the entrance to the hospital.  At the UNM hospital, they're in the covered portion of the parking garage so my car doesn't get hot, much like SATAN would want.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We had this "Goddess Temple" group in Phoenix a few years back. When busted on prostitution charges, they claimed they were giving holy hand jobs and sacramental sucks or some such defense. The defense failed and they were convicted, including the head (heh) goddess. I suppose if Gorsuch's opinion were to become precedent we'd have an abundance of such temples sprouting across the land.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Dewey Fidalgo: Oh yeah, my husband is a "reverend" in the Universal Life Church.   Has married a bunch of people.   Our house is his "parsonage" right?

Huh, I though they outlawed polygamy. Might wanna keep quiet about that.


I quite earnestly do not understand why polygamy is outlawed. It's part of the Mormon church, it isn't hurting anyone (we aren't talking pedophilia here). Seems like secular encroachment to me. Live and let live.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Since religion is made up anyway, there isn't any thing to verify.

The important fact that seems lost in all the hubbub.


We're basically being ruled by bronze age comic book nerds.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I know this sounds crazy, but a majority of the justices can't align with a dissenting opinion.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Congrats, Neil. You are SO CLOSE to getting it.
The government shouldn't be deciding what is and isn't a religion. So what that REALLY means is "it's my religious belief" should have zero weight in legal decisions and policy.

I.e., by writing a dissent that "religion is not subject to verification" you have nullified your own federalist society idiocy that keeps saying "judeo-christian tradition" is the foundation of law in the US which is why you're gonna strike down Roe/PP in the Dobbs V Jackson case.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I've known this for quite some time and I want to start the First Universal Church of Kitties and I'll sue anyone who tries to use that, but anyone is welcome to call themselves a member


Oh man, I've killed a lot of kitties in my lifetime.

/Probably going to hell.
//Obligatory I'll be in my bunk.
/// Why's it three?
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: cyberspacedout: Dewey Fidalgo: Oh yeah, my husband is a "reverend" in the Universal Life Church.   Has married a bunch of people.   Our house is his "parsonage" right?

Huh, I though they outlawed polygamy. Might wanna keep quiet about that.

I quite earnestly do not understand why polygamy is outlawed. It's part of the Mormon church, it isn't hurting anyone (we aren't talking pedophilia here). Seems like secular encroachment to me. Live and let live.


I largely agree, but as with any other highly patriarchal setup, it's ripe for abuse.
 
Salmon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Dewey Fidalgo: Oh yeah, my husband is a "reverend" in the Universal Life Church.   Has married a bunch of people.   Our house is his "parsonage" right?

Are you both all white?


just the top half.
 
farkalt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: Since religion is made up anyway, there isn't any thing to verify.


So are taxes, rights and all that other crap the bourgeoisie whinges. You get used to it.
 
xalres [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: cyberspacedout: Dewey Fidalgo: Oh yeah, my husband is a "reverend" in the Universal Life Church.   Has married a bunch of people.   Our house is his "parsonage" right?

Huh, I though they outlawed polygamy. Might wanna keep quiet about that.

I quite earnestly do not understand why polygamy is outlawed. It's part of the Mormon church, it isn't hurting anyone (we aren't talking pedophilia here). Seems like secular encroachment to me. Live and let live.


Fairly and amicably splitting assets and custody becomes several orders of magnitude harder for each party you include in a divorce proceeding. There currently is no legal framework to handle it. We might be able to modify current law for divesting from a corporation, but nobody's going to sacrifice their political career by championing making polygamy legal.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Oh yeah, my husband is a "reverend" in the Universal Life Church.   Has married a bunch of people.   Our house is his "parsonage" right?


Yep. I've married three couples. Guess I should have a pretty strong case too under Gorsuch's interpr.......

BAHAHAHA! I couldn't finish that sentence with a straight face. Anyone who's been paying the slightest bit of attention to the courts and so-called "conservatives" knows damn well they'll contort themselves into a pretzel with a double-standard that only protects churches when challenged.

"Conservatives" only care about domination. They're people who know they're right, just ask them, they don't need any evidence or proof or anything else - they just feel like they're just better than you and deserve to be in control of you by the act of them being born. So nothing they do against everyone else to advance their personal interests can ever be wrong as far as they're concerned, and anything which restrains them in any way is "evil".
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Welcome to the church of NFT. For 9.95 we will pray for you, to earn enough to send us more regularly.  For 15..95 we'll email you an NFT of your personalized prayer. Donations in larger amounts will earn you your place in the churches NFT of your payment on our NFT wall of true believers. Earn the top spot today by sending us more money than the other true believers.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Dewey Fidalgo: Oh yeah, my husband is a "reverend" in the Universal Life Church.   Has married a bunch of people.   Our house is his "parsonage" right?

Are you both all white?


No.   But then is Creflo Dollar?
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The thing about granting protection to made up beliefs is that anyone can make up some bullshiat and call it a religion
 
scalpod
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


As the world's first (and still only) industrial church, The Church of the SubGenius proudly pays its taxes so you don't have to subsidize our inane "beliefs".

YOU'RE WELCOME
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Jesus. Fu*ck these people.

Theres a whole section of the world run by religious whack-o's. And it sucks dick.

Go move there. Sounds like you really hate America.
 
bentheguard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have already written off over $8,000 worth of collanders for the Church of the FSM.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
OdradekRex:

F. Zappa

What did he ever do to you?
 
SUMMERSN0WS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My address is now the headquarters of The Church of Ceiling Cat.

/half of our members are cats
//Cat food is part of our most sacred ritual, Feeding Time
///Third slashie is rolling in catnip
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"The First Amendment does not permit bureaucrats or judges to 'subject' religious beliefs 'to verification,'" Gorsuch wrote in his dissent released Tuesday. "About this, the Court has spoken plainly and consistently for many years."

Great Neil, now do abortion.
 
scalpod
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

PhoenixFarker: cretinbob: I've known this for quite some time and I want to start the First Universal Church of Kitties and I'll sue anyone who tries to use that, but anyone is welcome to call themselves a member


Oh man, I've killed a lot of kitties in my lifetime.

/Probably going to hell.
//Obligatory I'll be in my bunk.
/// Why's it three?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ceiling Cat is always watching and you'll have only yourself to blame...
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Gorsuch is technically right that the government can't decide what is a legit religion and what is not. Even if that's not really what the case is about (he tries to make it into that), exempting churches from taxation is not in the Constitution. Tax them all.
 
Headso
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This guy and Thomas are fighting it out over the title of Justice Dumb fark .
 
xalres [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Let's just be crystal farking clear here, when conservatives talk about "religious freedom", they're talking about specific flavors of christianity and maaaaaaaybe some Judaism, depending on whether or not they're trying to deflect from being called anti-Semitic.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
http://www.ourladyofperpetualexemptio​n​.com/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTFA: the Constitution protects religious institutions from being manipulated by government officials.

The Constitution also protects the government from being manipulated by Religions.  But no one wants to talk about that part of the law, unless it's brown people practicing their religious freedoms around Christians.
 
5 Pills A Day
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Do I have this right:
-Separation of church and state is essential.
-The state wants to be the authority on what qualifies as a church.
🤣
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
mongbiohazard:
"Conservatives" only care about domination. They're people who know they're right, just ask them, they don't need any evidence or proof or anything else - they just feel like they're just better than you and deserve to be in control of you by the act of them being born.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I revere my dog as a prophet.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Conservatives have been happy to rule on what a "real" church is all along. Peyote cases come to mind.
 
azpenguin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well if religious beliefs are whatever you say you are, then I'm starting the First Church Of I'll Do Whatever I Want.
 
