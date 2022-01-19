 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jefferson County Leader)   Even a meth pipe can be a dildo, if you're stupid enough   (myleaderpaper.com) divider line
32
    More: Facepalm, 48-year-old Pevely woman, Methamphetamine, Jefferson County, Missouri, Arnold Police, Honda Accord, results of the drug analysis, Honda, Police  
•       •       •

771 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jan 2022 at 1:05 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another story that FARK was made for.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just be sure to get your rocks off.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, that's a different way to "smoke crack"
 
Salmon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Man, vaginas are useful.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Let's hope she let it cool first.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Be careful sitting down, busted chalet in the vagine is no fun.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Meth should be 100% legal.  All drugs should be 100% legal, and free.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The woman was asked if she had anything illegal in the car, and she said she didn't know.

I love that this is the exchange she was hoping for:

Cop:You got anything illegal in your car?
Tweaker: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯¯
Cop:Okay.  You're free to go.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


special delivery for a very special girl!
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So she had it in her cootch before she was pulled over?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Puff puff p-
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Meth should be 100% legal.  All drugs should be 100% legal, and free.


I see you are branching out...
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 423x346]

special delivery for a very special girl!


"We use more packing material, you are not happy....
We use less packing material you are not happy..."

/technically it is packing material
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Im glad this harmless, sick, weirdo will be incarcerated at taxpayer expense with no reasonable expectation of rehabilitation and immediately resume meth smoking upon release.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Meth should be 100% legal.  All drugs should be 100% legal, and free.


I would be interested to see how many people start doing currently illegal drugs if they all are legalized. If cannabis is anything to go by my guess is it wouldn't be that much of an increase.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dothemath: Im glad this harmless, sick, weirdo will be incarcerated at taxpayer expense with no reasonable expectation of rehabilitation and immediately resume meth smoking upon release.


Driving around at night incoherent unaware of what's going on with no lights on isn't what I would call harmless.
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mattj1984: dothemath: Im glad this harmless, sick, weirdo will be incarcerated at taxpayer expense with no reasonable expectation of rehabilitation and immediately resume meth smoking upon release.

Driving around at night incoherent unaware of what's going on with no lights on isn't what I would call harmless.


Cool, im sure her stay in the lock up will cure her addiction and this will never happen again.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Another one of Nature's Pockets.
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
munko
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: AmbassadorBooze: Meth should be 100% legal.  All drugs should be 100% legal, and free.

I see you are branching out...


Free + taxes.  the government will not ever let something go untaxed.  and they use cop math.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pevely woman

I love British slang.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: AmbassadorBooze: Meth should be 100% legal.  All drugs should be 100% legal, and free.

I would be interested to see how many people start doing currently illegal drugs if they all are legalized. If cannabis is anything to go by my guess is it wouldn't be that much of an increase.


That is perfectly fine with me.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

munko: Resident Muslim: AmbassadorBooze: Meth should be 100% legal.  All drugs should be 100% legal, and free.

I see you are branching out...

Free + taxes.  the government will not ever let something go untaxed.  and they use cop math.


The government should provide the free drugs to people. The government can tax themselves.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mattj1984: dothemath: Im glad this harmless, sick, weirdo will be incarcerated at taxpayer expense with no reasonable expectation of rehabilitation and immediately resume meth smoking upon release.

Driving around at night incoherent unaware of what's going on with no lights on isn't what I would call harmless.


She can serve her 10 year sentence along with all the DUI arrestees.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Meth should be 100% legal.  All drugs should be 100% legal, and free.


Meth, in a way, was legal. Until Uncle Festus published recipes for making amphetamine. That took exclusive production away from MONEY and put it in the hands of the people.  Every major belligerent in WWII marched on amphetamine. It was fine for truckers and factory workers to run on it until pharma couldn't make a killing on it.  Drugs are tools, just because some asshole stabs someone with a chisel does not mean we have to outlaw woodworking.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was looking at cannabis accessories on Amazon and this popped up:

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Oil burner"

-_-
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: AmbassadorBooze: Meth should be 100% legal.  All drugs should be 100% legal, and free.

Meth, in a way, was legal. Until Uncle Festus published recipes for making amphetamine. That took exclusive production away from MONEY and put it in the hands of the people.  Every major belligerent in WWII marched on amphetamine. It was fine for truckers and factory workers to run on it until pharma couldn't make a killing on it.  Drugs are tools, just because some asshole stabs someone with a chisel does not mean we have to outlaw woodworking.


We get it, you smoke meth.
 
hammettman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: The woman was asked if she had anything illegal in the car, and she said she didn't know.

I love that this is the exchange she was hoping for:

Cop:You got anything illegal in your car?
Tweaker: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯¯
Cop:Okay.  You're free to go.


Meth logic.

But then, after police discover a bag, she went ahead and pointed out another bag behind the seat.  And after arrest, she admits that she has a pipe in her vagina.

But holds out on the last bag hidden in her vagina.  I gave them the pipe, and pointed out the bag behind the seat, they'll never suspect I have this other bag!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Let's hope she let it cool first.


She's ok, her vag has calluses
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Be careful sitting down, busted chalet in the vagine is no fun.


Better than a cottage
 
yms
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sexy Jesus: AmbassadorBooze: Meth should be 100% legal.  All drugs should be 100% legal, and free.

Meth, in a way, was legal. Until Uncle Festus published recipes for making amphetamine. That took exclusive production away from MONEY and put it in the hands of the people.  Every major belligerent in WWII marched on amphetamine. It was fine for truckers and factory workers to run on it until pharma couldn't make a killing on it.  Drugs are tools, just because some asshole stabs someone with a chisel does not mean we have to outlaw woodworking.


What is someone shoves a bandsaw up their ass, is that ok?
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.