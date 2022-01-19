 Skip to content
(CNN)   Texas decides that the "controlled" part of "controlled burn" is optional   (cnn.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
TPWD doesn't usually fark up like that.  Controlled burns are done by residents all the time.  Typically, you ask the FD, local forest service, etc., if the time is good for a burn then get after it.  I reading the headline was a sure it was a resident who said "fark that" so the face that it was TPWD is surprising.

I would be interested to see how that got away from them.  That area *is* on the "drier" side of the Piney forests - out in East Texas controlled burns work well because of the moisture in the soil and humidity.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The burn was originally controlled, but one of the officers of the Texas Forest Service who was monitoring the fireline got too close and his sleeve caught on fire. Unfortunately, he didn't remember his training and went flailing around trying to put it out, which easily spread the blaze past a firebreak.

What was worse, though, is that none of the other officers on the scene helped him, because Texas firmly believes that firearms should not be restricted.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Shoulda raked the leafs.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: The burn was originally controlled, but one of the officers of the Texas Forest Service who was monitoring the fireline got too close and his sleeve caught on fire. Unfortunately, he didn't remember his training and went flailing around trying to put it out, which easily spread the blaze past a firebreak.

What was worse, though, is that none of the other officers on the scene helped him, because Texas firmly believes that firearms should not be restricted.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

UberDave: TPWD doesn't usually fark up like that.  Controlled burns are done by residents all the time.  Typically, you ask the FD, local forest service, etc., if the time is good for a burn then get after it.  I reading the headline was a sure it was a resident who said "fark that" so the face that it was TPWD is surprising.

I would be interested to see how that got away from them.  That area *is* on the "drier" side of the Piney forests - out in East Texas controlled burns work well because of the moisture in the soil and humidity.


I see the dark, underbelly of Jade Helm at work.  Jade Helm never left Bastrop.
 
Muta
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: What was worse, though, is that none of the other officers on the scene helped him, because Texas firmly believes that firearms should not be restricted.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So are they having a boy or a girl?
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why the hell is that county always on fire?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So they control their fires about as well as they control their Covid.
 
hammettman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bumblefuss: Why the hell is that county always on fire?


It's dry, arid, very little water.  Even when they have water around it's not safe

Shelly Perdue Sets Her Water on Fire In Granbury, Texas
Youtube 7B9-tmudFg0
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wonder what bass boats and white Audi SUV's smell like when they burn?
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not an area that needs more wildfires, ones about 10 years ago were insane.  I helped plant baby trees after that, hopefully none of those little guys burned.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That happened near me once... we have pretty regular prescribed burns here to keep the pine bush habitat healthy.  Fortunately they were able to regain containment before too much damage was done.
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
have they tried raking up the leaves to prevent these things from getting out of control?
 
