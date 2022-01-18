 Skip to content
(NPR)   One of the reasons the Israeli government was so reluctant to crack down on NSO Group's sale of its Pegasus spyware to foreign despots and dictators who used it to spy on their own citizens is because Israeli police have been secretly using it too   (npr.org) divider line
6
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mossad 'em have Netan to hide
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How Gestapo of them.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I would think that would make them want to crack down on it more - the more it's used, the faster the bugs it exploits will be found.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
On the one hand, if you were thinking that the Israeli government were the "good guys" and this finally disabused you of that belief, well, welcome to everybody else.

On the other hand, if you were thinking that the Israeli government were the "good guys," what the fark is wrong with you?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As opposed to Stingray before getting too far into this.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

toraque: On the one hand, if you were thinking that the Israeli government were the "good guys" and this finally disabused you of that belief, well, welcome to everybody else.

On the other hand, if you were thinking that the Israeli government were the "good guys," what the fark is wrong with you?


Earth is a galactic prison planet and national governments are just big prison gangs.
Reincarnation makes sure you rehabilitate fully before your soul gets to leave.
(No sneakin' out early, suiciders, that'll set you back five lifetimes.)
 
