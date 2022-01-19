 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Church, Heaven 17, and The Human League. No, not THOSE songs. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #302. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
75
75 Comments
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

i'm the jazz pregame. probably "live" pre-game starting next week.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Great White North, standing by..
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by in Chicago...

/It's a nice day inside.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Under the Milky Way Tonight, for sure
Don't You Want Me, safe guess.  Was bigger than Fascination.
Penthouse and Pavement?  Can't remember their hit

/I remember that one b/c the video was in rotation on MTV.  Secretly enjoyed that song - would sneak listening to it along with disco Ministry.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: Penthouse and Pavement?  Can't remember their hit


Let Me Go

Hi everybody.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evening from a chilly Magyarország
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Penthouse and Pavement?  Can't remember their hit


In the UK they didn't really break through until their second album, The Luxury Gap, which was much more commercial than P&P.
Let Me Go, Come Live With Me, Crushed By The Wheels Of Industry, Temptation were all hits. The latter being a massive hit & consequently played to within an inch of its life.
If I recall correctly they re-released it as a remix in 1992. As if we needed to hear it all over again.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good evening from dark but not so cold Poland.
The voting results from Polish jury are...


...Ooops... sorry... I thought it was the Eurovision contest.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mornin' all from a foggy marine layered San Pedro.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

i'm the jazz pregame. probably "live" pre-game starting next week.


Does it mean that it's a "dead" pre-game?
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feasgar mthath from sunny St. Augustine, Floriduh. Beautiful day to get my booster shot, enjoy my coffee and music, and hopefully get some painting knocked out.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: west.la.lawyer: Penthouse and Pavement?  Can't remember their hit

Let Me Go

Hi everybody.


Greetings and salutations.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Types witty "hello everyone" post*

*TF subscription runs out*

*Presses Add Comment*

*Everything breaks*

$&+#@

Tis cold.

Fark user imageView Full Size


-10C for all you non-freedom unit using folks.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
buenas tardes a todos!

Today's earworm, no idea why:

Mental As Anything Live It Up
Youtube kK_eQImKnPA
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ANDizzleWI: *Types witty "hello everyone" post*

*TF subscription runs out*

*Presses Add Comment*

*Everything breaks*

$&+#@

Tis cold.

[Fark user image 425x387]

-10C for all you non-freedom unit using folks.


We're supposed to be getting that cold later, It's a balmy 2° C right now 35/36ish° (lol) Freedom Units
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ANDizzleWI: *Types witty "hello everyone" post*

*TF subscription runs out*

*Presses Add Comment*

*Everything breaks*

$&+#@

Tis cold.

[Fark user image image 425x387]

-10C for all you non-freedom unit using folks.


Let's you and me make everybody in the thread dance to the Banana Boat Song.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: ANDizzleWI: *Types witty "hello everyone" post*

*TF subscription runs out*

*Presses Add Comment*

*Everything breaks*

$&+#@

Tis cold.

[Fark user image 425x387]

-10C for all you non-freedom unit using folks.

We're supposed to be getting that cold later, It's a balmy 2° C right now 35/36ish° (lol) Freedom Units


My car was showing single digits for the temperature yesterday morning in Tampa Bay (yes, I still use proper units for temperature, in spite of 21 years in the US).
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Anyone hear anything more about Hazel O'Connor?
She was in hospital with a bleed on the brain yesterday.
Not heard anything since
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: 2° C right now 35/36ish° (lol) Freedom Units


So 2°P / 36°F *

*Proper Units / Freedom Units

/love it
//the freedom bit, not the temp
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: sno man: ANDizzleWI: *Types witty "hello everyone" post*

*TF subscription runs out*

*Presses Add Comment*

*Everything breaks*

$&+#@

Tis cold.

[Fark user image 425x387]

-10C for all you non-freedom unit using folks.

We're supposed to be getting that cold later, It's a balmy 2° C right now 35/36ish° (lol) Freedom Units

My car was showing single digits for the temperature yesterday morning in Tampa Bay (yes, I still use proper units for temperature, in spite of 21 years in the US).


I'm old enough and work in construction/renovation, the mix of metric vs. imperial I use every day is kinda like some Quebec French... "le hotdog"
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Aaaaaand it's TIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII​IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII​IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII​IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII​IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII​IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII​IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII​IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII​IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII​IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII​IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII​IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII​IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII​IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII​IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII​IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII​IIIIIIIME!!
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh my, the anonymous TF fairy just swept through!  Thank you!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Overcast Seattle reporting in.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Apologies in advance, but I figured this audience is my best bet at appreciating this, and it's kind of on-topic. Stolen from a recent Fark thread (IIRC it was "ruin a band name with food), here is something I've been creating for a little game project I'm working on:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: BourbonMakesItBetter: 2° C right now 35/36ish° (lol) Freedom Units

So 2°P / 36°F *

*Proper Units / Freedom Units

/love it
//the freedom bit, not the temp


I don't remember what France ever did to us, but we'll Never Forget.™
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'd like to thank my anonymous resurrectionist for the month of TF.


/never sure if it's someone here or in TFD
//nobody else wants my job
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: BourbonMakesItBetter: 2° C right now 35/36ish° (lol) Freedom Units


So 2°P / 36°F *

*Proper Units / Freedom Units

/love it
//the freedom bit, not the temp

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: NeoMoxie: BourbonMakesItBetter: 2° C right now 35/36ish° (lol) Freedom Units

So 2°P / 36°F *

*Proper Units / Freedom Units

/love it
//the freedom bit, not the temp

I don't remember what France ever did to us, but we'll Never Forget.™


"What's worse than the French? French Canadians"
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Apologies in advance, but I figured this audience is my best bet at appreciating this, and it's kind of on-topic. Stolen from a recent Fark thread (IIRC it was "ruin a band name with food), here is something I've been creating for a little game project I'm working on:
[Fark user image 634x356]
[Fark user image 850x478]


That's awesome!
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sno man: BourbonMakesItBetter: sno man: ANDizzleWI: *Types witty "hello everyone" post*

*TF subscription runs out*

*Presses Add Comment*

*Everything breaks*

$&+#@

Tis cold.

[Fark user image 425x387]

-10C for all you non-freedom unit using folks.

We're supposed to be getting that cold later, It's a balmy 2° C right now 35/36ish° (lol) Freedom Units

My car was showing single digits for the temperature yesterday morning in Tampa Bay (yes, I still use proper units for temperature, in spite of 21 years in the US).

I'm old enough and work in construction/renovation, the mix of metric vs. imperial I use every day is kinda like some Quebec French... "le hotdog"


I draw woodworking projects in SketchUp using architectural units (feet-inches), then dimension and cut using mm.  465 mm is so much easier to read than 1' 18-5/16"
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: NeoMoxie: BourbonMakesItBetter: 2° C right now 35/36ish° (lol) Freedom Units

So 2°P / 36°F *

*Proper Units / Freedom Units

/love it
//the freedom bit, not the temp

[Fark user image 250x250]


Gee, that shrunk a lot. It says  "Celsius? Use Freedomheit"
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

djslowdive: ANDizzleWI: NeoMoxie: BourbonMakesItBetter: 2° C right now 35/36ish° (lol) Freedom Units

So 2°P / 36°F *

*Proper Units / Freedom Units

/love it
//the freedom bit, not the temp

I don't remember what France ever did to us, but we'll Never Forget.™

"What's worse than the French? French Canadians"


Lol. Family from Montreal. Tabarnak!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: jasonvatch: NeoMoxie: BourbonMakesItBetter: 2° C right now 35/36ish° (lol) Freedom Units

So 2°P / 36°F *

*Proper Units / Freedom Units

/love it
//the freedom bit, not the temp

[Fark user image 250x250]

Gee, that shrunk a lot. It says  "Celsius? Use Freedomheit"


75 just sounds a lot nicer than 25
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: BourbonMakesItBetter: Apologies in advance, but I figured this audience is my best bet at appreciating this, and it's kind of on-topic. Stolen from a recent Fark thread (IIRC it was "ruin a band name with food), here is something I've been creating for a little game project I'm working on:
[Fark user image 634x356]
[Fark user image 850x478]

That's awesome!


Thanks! It's great to hear that from someone who is actually talented. As opposed to me, who just gets lucky once in a while. I like to say I have good anti-design sense, which is I know when something looks bad, but I have no idea how to reliably make it look good.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

djslowdive: 75 just sounds a lot nicer than 25


75 C is 167 F. It's all relative.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
oh carp. damn kwebeckers are taking over the world, or at least the pF thread.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: jasonvatch: NeoMoxie: BourbonMakesItBetter: 2° C right now 35/36ish° (lol) Freedom Units

So 2°P / 36°F *

*Proper Units / Freedom Units

/love it
//the freedom bit, not the temp

[Fark user image 250x250]

Gee, that shrunk a lot. It says  "Celsius? Use Freedomheit"


hahahahahaha Thanks, my eyes are just too old for that visual joke.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pista: Anyone hear anything more about Hazel O'Connor?
She was in hospital with a bleed on the brain yesterday.
Not heard anything since


Yikes. Didn't know about that until you mentioned it. Can't find any updates since yesterday, although they all say she's recovering. Could be a long road, I wish her the best.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: I draw woodworking projects in SketchUp using architectural units (feet-inches), then dimension and cut using mm. 465 mm is so much easier to read than 1' 18-5/16"


Just don't let anyone else do the conversion, that often doesn't work out so well.
https://spacemath.gsfc.nasa.gov/weekl​y​/6Page53.pdf
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: djslowdive: 75 just sounds a lot nicer than 25

75 C is 167 F. It's all relative.


Even that's a bit too warm for me, and I've been to Burning Man 5 times :p
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: sno man: BourbonMakesItBetter: sno man: ANDizzleWI: *Types witty "hello everyone" post*

*TF subscription runs out*

*Presses Add Comment*

*Everything breaks*

$&+#@

Tis cold.

[Fark user image 425x387]

-10C for all you non-freedom unit using folks.

We're supposed to be getting that cold later, It's a balmy 2° C right now 35/36ish° (lol) Freedom Units

My car was showing single digits for the temperature yesterday morning in Tampa Bay (yes, I still use proper units for temperature, in spite of 21 years in the US).

I'm old enough and work in construction/renovation, the mix of metric vs. imperial I use every day is kinda like some Quebec French... "le hotdog"

I draw woodworking projects in SketchUp using architectural units (feet-inches), then dimension and cut using mm.  465 mm is so much easier to read than 1' 18-5/16"


My first task when I worked in Fort Worth was to set up a goods inwards QA department.
Not one of the inspectors they hired knew what a millimetre was. Let alone a vernier caliper.
Fun times.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: NeoMoxie: BourbonMakesItBetter: Apologies in advance, but I figured this audience is my best bet at appreciating this, and it's kind of on-topic. Stolen from a recent Fark thread (IIRC it was "ruin a band name with food), here is something I've been creating for a little game project I'm working on:
[Fark user image 634x356]
[Fark user image 850x478]

That's awesome!

Thanks! It's great to hear that from someone who is actually talented. As opposed to me, who just gets lucky once in a while. I like to say I have good anti-design sense, which is I know when something looks bad, but I have no idea how to reliably make it look good.


Practice. And a lot of clients saying "I don't like it". Not getting paid is a great motivator.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is one freaky bass effect.
I like it
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sno man: BourbonMakesItBetter: I draw woodworking projects in SketchUp using architectural units (feet-inches), then dimension and cut using mm. 465 mm is so much easier to read than 1' 18-5/16"

Just don't let anyone else do the conversion, that often doesn't work out so well.
https://spacemath.gsfc.nasa.gov/weekly​/6Page53.pdf


That's why I stick to wood. Nothing can't be fixed with enough epoxy.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Not getting paid is a great motivator.


that hasn't helped improve my on air presence AT ALL.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I detect a cow bell
 
