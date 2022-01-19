 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Secrets of the magicians- you can see her finger moving ever so slightly before the 'spirits' in the 'haunted' pub 'spin the pen' in her hand   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
7
    More: Fake  
•       •       •

321 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jan 2022 at 3:05 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can see this young lady's finger move in this magic trick as well.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The sisters called out police over a series of 'strange' supernatural incidents...

The cops didnt see any ghosts but they shot three Black guys.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well duh. The spirits had to move her finger aside to get to the pen, Subby.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He took the mick after we told him about the pen, and then this broom fell on him, and he was quite terrified then'

Is this a nursery rhyme?
 
p51d007
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Let's see...stage a video that makes it look like something moves.  Create a "shadow" by some means.
Call the police which get it on record...post to all social media platforms.
WATCH the number of people that come to your pub to see it...and of course spend money for drinks
and what not.  $$$$$
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Very considerate of the ghosts to make sure their activities are on camera. They were probably from Newcastle.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Seems to me the government ought to charge her for wasting police time and fine her for the costs.  Then punitively fine her any increase in pub profits to discourage others.

If she was just seeing things, she could be a kook, but when she's doing cheap magic tricks and claiming the supernatural is behind them, she's a fraud.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.