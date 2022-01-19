 Skip to content
(Fark) HOTM Headline of the Month December 2021 Winners
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Main
Tomorrow morning, Athens will awaken to new COVID-19 measures. But then, dawn has always been tough on Greece
fark.com/comments/12017529
Linked article: greekcitytimes.com

Discussion
My friend writes songs about sewing machines...he's a Singer Songwriter, or sew it seams. It' your Bad Joke Thursday thread
fark.com/comments/11954238
Linked article: google.com

Sports
░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
fark.com/comments/12022254
Linked article: twitter.com

Business
People are buying drugs via Instagram. I mean, it's right there in the name
fark.com/comments/11978043
Linked article: engadget.com

STEM
Today may be Heisenberg's 120th birthday
fark.com/comments/11962929
Linked article: en.wikipedia.org

Entertainment
Happy birthday to Bob Barker, who is 98 today. He can't get much closer to 100 without going over
fark.com/comments/11979048
Linked article: en.wikipedia.org

Fandom
Fifty years ago, an entire generation started to die of dysentery
fark.com/comments/11960388
Linked article: en.wikipedia.org

D'awww
All of the other reindeer used to laugh and call him names. Then things escalated
fark.com/comments/11989722
Linked article: cbc.ca

Food
Joey Chestnut eats 17 pounds of shrimp cocktail in eight minutes. Oh sure, when he does it he's a winner, when subby does it he's "ruined the company Christmas party"
fark.com/comments/11967708
Linked article: tmz.com

Politics
Madison Cawthorn and wife to divorce after 8 months, presumably after she realized she was married to Madison Cawthorn
fark.com/comments/12004260
Linked article: deadstate.org
 
