Today is World Quark Day, so let's all celebrate and contemplate the Ferengi Rules of Acquisition
    Interesting, Dwight D. Eisenhower, American Civil Liberties Union, Milk, Donnie Darko, United States Navy, Cheese, Cream cheese, Edgar Allan Poe  
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hawkwind - Quark, Strangeness And Charm
Youtube 7dgaAOnrMEc
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Ferengi Rules of Acquisition are ridiculous. A system based solely on greed like that would be unstable. Eventually the rich would accumulate a ridiculous percentage of the wealth. The non-wealthy would begin to suffer with higher prices, lack of housing, lack of of health care etc. Pretty soon the only way to make money would be to have money. There would be riots!

Oh wait.
Never mind
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish Nog had found his way to Voyager. Loved that guy.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have a root beer on me, Subby.
 
Fast B [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone find me a link to a Rules of Acquisition book! I'm too lazy and about to leave work.

Also,

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Shamelessly stolen from some other farker
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I loved Lower Decks where Boimler and Rutherford convinced the Ferengis of the economic value of preserving the endangered animals. My uncle has spent his whole life working on conservation programs and I think he'd get a kick out of it because it's true.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pay $5 a month for Total Quark?
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
- Three quarks for Muster Mark!
Sure he hasn't got much of a bark
And sure any he has it's all beside the mark.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll hold out for world queef day.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Danger Mouse S06E10 Quark! Quark!
Youtube _wSZKXUud9U


/Grovel!
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: The Ferengi Rules of Acquisition are ridiculous. A system based solely on greed like that would be unstable. Eventually the rich would accumulate a ridiculous percentage of the wealth. The non-wealthy would begin to suffer with higher prices, lack of housing, lack of of health care etc. Pretty soon the only way to make money would be to have money. There would be riots!

Oh wait.
Never mind


See France May 5, 1789, and Russia March 8, 1917 for how the system self corrects
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheron: SpectroBoy: The Ferengi Rules of Acquisition are ridiculous. A system based solely on greed like that would be unstable. Eventually the rich would accumulate a ridiculous percentage of the wealth. The non-wealthy would begin to suffer with higher prices, lack of housing, lack of of health care etc. Pretty soon the only way to make money would be to have money. There would be riots!

Oh wait.
Never mind

See France May 5, 1789, and Russia March 8, 1917 for how the system self corrects


Classic cases of "the cure is worse than the disease".
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quark and quark are made of quarks, so if Quark ate quark, there would be quarks in quark and in Quark.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is an ad for onlyfans.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ty Webb: [Fark user image image 600x900]


Ha ha, beat you by seconds!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.ballmemes.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is an ad for a dairy substitute they'd made by separating the curds from the whey.

Little Miss Muffet sat on her tuffet eating her curds and whey. Along came a spider, who sat down beside her and said, "hey, what's in the bowl biatch?"
Andrew Dice Clay
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Ty Webb: [Fark user image image 600x900]


Ha ha, beat you by seconds!

Classic, I don't think I've ever been part of a near-simulpost before.

I remember liking that show as a kid, and there was a guy that went to our church that looked exactly like Richard Benjamin, so it really stuck out to me.

/Stopped going to church 35 years ago
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Go to Quark's Bar.  There's one in every airport.  I hear the Dabo Wheel is quite generous.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ty Webb: dittybopper: Ty Webb: [Fark user image image 600x900]

Ha ha, beat you by seconds!

Classic, I don't think I've ever been part of a near-simulpost before.

I remember liking that show as a kid, and there was a guy that went to our church that looked exactly like Richard Benjamin, so it really stuck out to me.

/Stopped going to church 35 years ago


Well, great minds think alike.

Then again, so do crap minds, so....
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Let's do this.....
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
up up down down top bottom top bottom strange charm = activate all powerups
 
PvtStash
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The "rules of acquisition" are so bad to me, like bad joke not funny bad but boring predictable written for low xp kids bad.


However, this one came out of left filed and is pure gold.
Ds9's Quark: Advice on hu-man females.
Youtube KGomS4fZ_9Q
 
amigafin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cranked
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wasn't he swallowed whole by the demon Olvikan following his keynote speech at the 1999 Sunnyvale High School graduation?
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: [YouTube video: Hawkwind - Quark, Strangeness And Charm]


Kindred souls, we are.

/Levitation
 
