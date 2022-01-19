 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for January 19 is 'debilitating' as in: "The process by which diners at a restaurant argue over who pays what on the check is debilitating"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
paying the check is easy - witnessing diners struggle to calculate a tip is debilitating


a bill for $71.41, you get 10% by shifting the decimal over to the left 1 spot for 7.14. Double that and it's 20%.  No calculator required.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When he got an erection during his wedding, it was really debilitating to the ceremony.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been debilitated to the point that I can think of no clever comment.

But there are two INXS songs I can't get out of my head now. You know the ones. Thanks for that!

And someone should be able to make a Buckwheat joke out of this. Something like....

"Damn! I keep licking it, but debilitating like the rest of the duck!"
 
ctenidae
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2fardownthread:

And someone should be able to make a Buckwheat joke out of this. Something like....

"Damn! I keep licking it, but debilitating like the rest of the duck!"

You just did. Well played.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When he got the bill, he rubbed it between his dick and his ass. It was debilitainting.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be an adult. Chop the check even ways or take turns. it all evens out in the end.

If you spring for something comically expensive booze or food wise offer to throw the cost of that on top of your chop.
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Commander Jenkins hated his promotion in the Navy so much, he considered debilitating his post.
 
ctenidae
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A student of Bistromathics would know that's not arguing over the bill, it's plotting a course across the galaxy.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Where's the annual article on the worst day of the year? Is this all we are gonna get?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh, here it is! No, wait, that is Jan 24, 2005. My bad, but almost any day between Christmas and Easter will do if you have no chocolate.
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Be an adult. Chop the check even ways or take turns. it all evens out in the end.

If you spring for something comically expensive booze or food wise offer to throw the cost of that on top of your chop.


Ding.  Ding.  This person gets it.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

biscuitsngravy: LineNoise: Be an adult. Chop the check even ways or take turns. it all evens out in the end.

If you spring for something comically expensive booze or food wise offer to throw the cost of that on top of your chop.

Ding.  Ding.  This person gets it.


Toronto is a weird place. If you do that, nobody will touch what you ordered. It's farked up. Everywhere else on Lake Ontario, that act would be appreciated.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not sure what punchline Subby was after. Debil = the bill, itating = ???
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Debilitating is whatever Biden has and I'm a not meaning the ice cream.

There are doubts regarding brain freeze ( oblig.)
 
