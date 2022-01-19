 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Hong Kong to cull 2,000 animals after hamsters contract COVID, finally validating those of us who always knew that those little dancing bastards couldn't be trusted   (aljazeera.com) divider line
20
    More: Repeat, Hong Kong, Pets, Cathay Pacific, Animal rights, Hong Kong authorities, Hong Kong International Airport, Pet store, Hamster  
•       •       •

170 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jan 2022 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shame Richard Gere can't adopt them all.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Get up there, you little bastard! 'Reee! Reeeeeee!"
-Sam Kinison
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Culling hamsters?

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like the rest of the world I would suspect there are a lot of pets in need of adoption anyway. Around here we even have rescues for hamsters and guinea pigs.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They will be ex-hamsters.
 
cide1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its an old meme, maybe the oldest, but it checks out.  https://www.webhamster.com/
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Di de di da di de do do
Di ba di de do
Di de de di de de de do do day bi di do
Dip Da Dee Da Dee Da Doh Doh
Youtube LBjUh4bYF8w
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hamster danse macabre.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They can cull but they don't have to unswer
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
c1.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Freedum Hampsters!

I wanna put on my pirate outfit 'n take mah boat out, arrrrg!
 
i.voted.for.Drew
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

rfenster: Di de di da di de do do
Di ba di de do
Di de de di de de de do do day bi di do
[YouTube video: Dip Da Dee Da Dee Da Doh Doh]


This is actually the song from the beginning of Disney's animated "Robin Hood".  The scat/hum is done by Roger Miller ("King of the Road") and played at double speed to get that "hamster" feel to it.
 
Nuff Said McFarky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
vignette3.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And now was one to believe that there was nowhere a god of hogs, to whom this hog personality was precious, to whom these hog squeals and agonies had a meaning? Who would take this hog into his arms and comfort him, reward him for his work well done, and show him the meaning of his sacrifice?

Poor hogshamsters
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You may have to scroll down to bottom of the page to start the audio.

https://hamster.dance/hamsterdance/
 
EBN-OZN [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They'll be coming for the hedgies next.

(NSFW)
Thinking About Your Axe Wound
Youtube thFjTo6r4gg
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Quick! Hide the gerbil.
Oh you already have.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Will they use a cannon?

i4.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Does not approve.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.