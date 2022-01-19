 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   No, Viagra does not cure COVID-19. Coca-cola cannot prevent pregnancy when used as a douche. Orange Julius was not named after the character in Pulp Fiction   (aljazeera.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys will say anything to get laid.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair,
A nurse saying viagra/sildenafil saved her life isn't saying it cured her covid. It was probably used to increase blood oxygen levels and as a vasodilator to keep covid-related clotting from killing her.

Fun fact: Viagra was originally being explored as a blood pressure medication, when the specific side effect was noticed in the test group.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The London Underground is not a political movement.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Also:
Lysol is not a truth serum.
Bananas Foster was not invented by Hillary Clinton.
PETA does not allow vegans an exception to eat shawarma.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: The London Underground is not a political movement.


It should be.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It might not cure it, but it'll make you forget you have Covid for up to four hours.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
images.gawker.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Viagra doesn't cure covid, but the Pfizer shot definitely adds some length and girth.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Maybe not, but it was supposedly used to help circulation for the teams in the Buffalo Bills / New England Patriots game last weekend in the single-digit temps.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Still, remember to drink apple juice because OJ can kill you.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's too late. It worked once so it has to work every time now because that is exactly how logic works...........
 
Mock26
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Viagra may not cure COVID-19 but ghost pepper enemas will prevent you from catching COVID-19 and will speed up your recovery if you do catch it. Spread the word so that all the anti-vaxxers can get this hot news ASAP.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I wouldn't mind if the Pfizer booster contains a little bit of viagra.

/provided I've already arranged a weekend away with the Mrs
//hotel has to be relatively close by
//still, that walk through the lobby would be awkward
 
Cheron
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: The London Underground is not a political movement.


Aristotle was not Belgian, the principle of Buddhism is not "every man for himself", and the London Underground is not a political movement. Those are all mistakes, Otto. I looked them up.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't know if that's true, but years ago when I was in a really bad car accident I couldn't have sex. So my wife gave me a hand job and eventually I got better. Therefore I have now deduced that hand jobs will cure broken backs. You're welcome
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Cool Story Bro Time
My wife was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension, the cardiologist came in and said you have mild pulmonary hypertension we might want to start you on Viagra we'll schedule a f/u to discuss it
F/U comes and we see a cardiology PA who says we can send you to a pulmonary  hypertension specialist or we can just monitor it or we can start you on Viagra
My wife wants to go with the Viagra but I talk her into seeing a specialist
We see the specialist who says Viagra only treats one subtype of pulmonary hypertension, and can worsen your oxygenation if you have another cause of your PH.
After several more tests we find out it was caused by her connective tissue disease and Viagra woukd have worsened her oxygenation putting more stress on her heart

TL/DR IDK, always see a specialist?
 
Momzilla59
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Fugs - Coca Cola Douche
Youtube 3YJmUZXGxD0


NSFW, obs
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If they're going to die of covid, perhaps viagra could give them a happy ending.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
... but how high do the Scoville Units have to be to kill sperm?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I don't know if that's true, but years ago when I was in a really bad car accident I couldn't have sex. So my wife gave me a hand job and eventually I got better. Therefore I have now deduced that hand jobs will cure broken backs. You're welcome


Does your wife accept Humana?

/ just kidding
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It may not cure covid, but it will keep you from accidentally rolling out of bed.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: The London Underground is not a political movement.


There's no sex in the champagne room
 
munko
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
doesn't hurt to take extra precautions.  I've been taking dbl. doses since the start of the pandemic.  only because the new FWB was not up to my standards.  I needed medicine to overcome my actual reluctance.  also, dbl. up doses of top shelf weed.  so far so good avoiding the rona.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I don't know if that's true, but years ago when I was in a really bad car accident I couldn't have sex. So my wife gave me a hand job and eventually I got better. Therefore I have now deduced that hand jobs will cure broken backs. You're welcome


Your puerile penile analogy is irrelevant.

Viagra causes vasodilation in other tissues besides the penis, e.g. is used to treat PH, and it's being investigated as a possible treatment for some Covid patients. Not to treat the viral infection but to improve respiratory function and thereby possibly save lives.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
clydefitchreport.comView Full Size

Orange Julius
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Animatronik: Hey Nurse!: I don't know if that's true, but years ago when I was in a really bad car accident I couldn't have sex. So my wife gave me a hand job and eventually I got better. Therefore I have now deduced that hand jobs will cure broken backs. You're welcome

Your puerile penile analogy is irrelevant.

Viagra causes vasodilation in other tissues besides the penis, e.g. is used to treat PH, and it's being investigated as a possible treatment for some Covid patients. Not to treat the viral infection but to improve respiratory function and thereby possibly save lives.


I know this isn't your first day on Fark, why are you acting as if it is?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I will tell you listerine helps with chigger bites.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I will tell you listerine helps with chigger bites.


Yeah but getting the little bastards to swish for 30 seconds is a challenge.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Animatronik: Hey Nurse!: I don't know if that's true, but years ago when I was in a really bad car accident I couldn't have sex. So my wife gave me a hand job and eventually I got better. Therefore I have now deduced that hand jobs will cure broken backs. You're welcome

Your puerile penile analogy is irrelevant.

Viagra causes vasodilation in other tissues besides the penis, e.g. is used to treat PH, and it's being investigated as a possible treatment for some Covid patients. Not to treat the viral infection but to improve respiratory function and thereby possibly save lives.

I know this isn't your first day on Fark, why are you acting as if it is?


You laughed at his boner

pics.onsizzle.comView Full Size
 
scrumpox
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A man goes to  visit his ancient father in a nursing home.
In the evening, a nurse enters the father's room with a cup of hot chocolate and a little blue pill.
The old man takes the pill &  sips the hot chocolate.
The younger man mentions to the nurse that the pill looks like Viagra.
When she says that it is, the man gets a little upset.
"My father is rather old to be taking Viagra! besides, it seems an odd match for hot chocolate.", says the man.
"oh, I can explain," says the nurse," The hot chocolate is to get him to fall asleep.  The Viagra is to keep him from rolling out of bed."
 
