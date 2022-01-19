 Skip to content
Athletes protesting against China at the Winter Olympics could face punishment, have their organs harvested
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
protest by ignoring the olympics as much as humanly possible.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
China is in a mood lately. They'll have no problem turning it into a shiatshow to prove how China they are.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Any athlete behaviour that is against the Olympic spirit or Chinese rules or laws will be subject to "certain punishment", a Beijing 2022 official has said

Yeah, Tigger, calm the fark down because Pooh's angry and he'll roast you like Piglet after taking his honey.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
West Taiwan is getting uppity, guess rising honey prices must be getting to the leadership.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"These people jail and kill people without any due process!!!  Hey, let go, what are you doing, I HAVE RIGHTS!!!"

It's akin to the infamous, "What are you going to do, stab me?"
 
p51d007
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hope someone does something the Chinese don't like, and they do something stupid...but, the
willing media won't report it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you're competing in the games, you've already that decided personal gain and fame is more important than human rights, and the Chinese government is just reminding you about that.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And in China the conviction rate is 99%.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: protest by ignoring the olympics as much as humanly possible.


ha, way ahead of you.

When this hit the news last week, I asked my wife why I didn't even know that there was an olympics happening this year; she said something about because I'm a %bad word for someone with a mental disability that rhymes with sitar if you added the letter "d" to the end%.
 
Explodo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It'd be hilarious if several large countries worth of Olympic athletes protested at once during the games.  It'd be even more hilarious even over half of the Olympic athletes did so in unison.

It'd be righteously funny.

Maybe the closing ceremonies would be a good time for it.  All the events are over, so go ahead and protest.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They really should go back to only having the olympics every 4 years. This every-other-year stuff doesnt give us a chance to forget how boring and stupid the last olympics were.

Theyre diluting their brand.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The GOP and CCP are in quite the race to see who has the thinnest skin.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chewd: They really should go back to only having the olympics every 4 years. This every-other-year stuff doesnt give us a chance to forget how boring and stupid the last olympics were.

Theyre diluting their brand.


Uh when was the last time there wasn't a winter Olympics?
 
genner
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Diabolic: And in China the conviction rate is 99%.
[Fark user image 271x186]


I assume the 1% not convicted either turned up missing before their trial or committed suicide.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Be a real shame if some of the more violent sects of radical Islamists decided to finally take offense to the Uiygur situation and put on show in China for all the world to see....
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Explodo: It'd be hilarious if several large countries worth of Olympic athletes protested at once during the games.  It'd be even more hilarious even over half of the Olympic athletes did so in unison.

It'd be righteously funny.

Maybe the closing ceremonies would be a good time for it.  All the events are over, so go ahead and protest.


Everyone's gear just happens to look like a Winnie The Pooh costume.
 
