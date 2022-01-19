 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   And, to make things worse, the paperboy wouldn't leave him alone   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    Posttraumatic stress disorder, Criminal law, Arrest, Mr Jolly, Sibling, Crime, Courtney Ireland-Ainsworth, Abuse  
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elliot8654
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Remember guys; don't put it in crazy.
Thus end the lesson.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Remember guys; don't put it in crazy.
Thus end the lesson.


At least not under your real name and contact info.
 
Two16
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
trappedspirit
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Too crazy, lack of hot.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sin_City_Superhero:

Plus tip
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ok, we see her, can we see him now, see if he is worth all this drama?
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Frankly, 2 years in a UK pen, MAXIMUM, I'd catch her outside with a car. Bad things happen to European pedestrians.
/don't stick your dick in crazy.
 
mrparks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I guess no one told him not to stick his dick in

Aerosmith - Crazy (Official Music Video)
Youtube NMNgbISmF4I
 
Two16
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ireland-Ainsworth, who has no previous convictions, claimed she had been suffering from PTSD in her defence.
Jim Smith, defending, said his client was 19 at the time, immature and diagnosed as suffering from "complex" post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

It's called: Being a Psychopathic Knt.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I used to work as a paperboy, so I am really getting a kick out of these responses.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
GalFisk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
An innocent man who lost his job and was arrested six times after his ex fed the police a web of lies said he felt he would be "better off dead".
Wouldn't he'd been better off feeling she'd be better off dead?
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why didn't she just try to link him with Andrew? That would have sent him to the gallows.

/makes ya wonder
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GalFisk: An innocent man who lost his job and was arrested six times after his ex fed the police a web of lies said he felt he would be "better off dead".
Wouldn't he'd been better off feeling she'd be better off dead?


Yeah, but he can't say that openly, lest the courts use it against him.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I guess now anyone can stalk her and she won't be believed.

Sure, she made some mistakes. But I bet if someone were to lover her completely, and was persistent enough, they could help her change, and they'd be happy together for all eternity. She just needs to give the right guy a chance. Maybe a guy who hasn't had much luck with relationships in the past because, all along, destiny meant for him to end up with this one and only woman.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I read this last week and mentioned it to my wife over the weekend.  Her Weeners was "Well, he must have done something awful to her to drive her to that."

// Not the response I expected from her.  I'm a little bit worried at that.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GalFisk: An innocent man who lost his job and was arrested six times after his ex fed the police a web of lies said he felt he would be "better off dead".
Wouldn't he'd been better off feeling she'd be better off dead?


Calvin said it first.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Somebody have the crazy/hot graph.  Not even the photo taken from 12 feet away, at a weird angle while her face has been done up with an 8" taping knife can move her plot to a reasonable area of said graph. Mental Illness my ass, she had the wherewithal to do this and to attempt to evade detection, within the limited scope of her understanding of the world around her.  I went through something like this during my divorce. Ex stole my phone and texted herself all sorts of crap in my name and presented it as evidence.  When we attempted to present the Google location history, texts from my phone to ostensible friends of hers crowing about it and the video of me paying the ransom for my phone back - the judge said she didn't want to see things get bogged down in technicalities and even alluded to my MCSE as some sort of proof that I probably had done it to her. I lost my kids over that shiat and they are farked up now.  This is why I deny women my essence.
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Courtney Ireland-Ainsworth

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Cubs300
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: I read this last week and mentioned it to my wife over the weekend.  Her Weeners was "Well, he must have done something awful to her to drive her to that."

// Not the response I expected from her.  I'm a little bit worried at that.


Um....you should be a little more than worried.  If you do not have a lawyer on retainer, I suggest at least looking into that.  Because her response is a little farked up.  Unless your sarcasm meter is broken.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He must have had an above averaged sized bank account
 
p51d007
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When your ex, has that CRAZY look.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
An innocent man who lost his job and was arrested six times after his ex fed the police a web of lies said he felt he would be "better off dead".  Lewis Jolly, spent 81 hours in police custody and even had his home raided by cops, after his ex girlfriend of two years claimed he was sending her "vile threats".  During her campaign, innocent Lewis was charged with assault and stalking, hit with a stalking protection order, bailed on a home curfew with an electronic tag, and even lost his job as a result repeatedly getting arrested.

And what consequences is she facing?

Ireland-Ainsworth, who has no previous convictions, claimed she had been suffering from PTSD in her defence. Jim Smith, defending, said his client was 19 at the time, immature and diagnosed as suffering from "complex" post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).  He said a psychiatrist found her offending could be "partly understood" in the context of her mental health problems and difficulty in "managing intimate personal relationships".

Since there is no mention of her conviction, I can only assume she's gotten of scot-free by reason of "poor little darling".
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nice headline, subby :)
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cubs300: EasilyDistracted: I read this last week and mentioned it to my wife over the weekend.  Her Weeners was "Well, he must have done something awful to her to drive her to that."

// Not the response I expected from her.  I'm a little bit worried at that.

Um....you should be a little more than worried.  If you do not have a lawyer on retainer, I suggest at least looking into that.  Because her response is a little farked up.  Unless your sarcasm meter is broken.


I'm more worried that Fark changed the word "response" to Weeners.  :)
 
