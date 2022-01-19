 Skip to content
 
(The Times of India)   What's red and bad for your nose?   (timesofindia.indiatimes.com) divider line
25
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
?
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cocaine cut with the blood of your enemy?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I mean, it's  not as impressive as a nice Twisted Tea comeback, but still...
 
Cache
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Red states.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Acne.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"60-year-old man hit with brick, nose broken over petty dispute"

I assume he was told, "don't come around here no more."
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A brick?

<off to read TFA>
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: A brick?

<off to read TFA>


<snerk> lol, aight subby
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When i saw this was out of Bhopal i thought it was going to have something to do with horrifying industrial accidents
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
cletoreyesboxing.comView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: "60-year-old man hit with brick, nose broken over petty dispute"

I assume he was told, "don't come around here no more."


Yes, and also "I won't back down."
 
Kegovitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
a red hot fire poker?
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's BRICK, it's BRICK, it's big it's heavy it's BRICK!

/brought to you by BLAMMO!
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I am trying to figure out what a danish has to do with this story.
Now I'm hungry.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Investigating officer ASI RP Singh said that Qasim Khan, 60, resides at VIP road"

Not VIP enough to have security to manage miscreants and the help for you, it would seem.
 
chewd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
popups
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Doing lines of pure turmeric?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: BunchaRubes: A brick?

<off to read TFA>

<snerk> lol, aight subby


Some people have faces that just ask for it.
 
Kegovitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They were not meant to be snorted!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A steel-toed Doc Martens?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Suck brick!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Farkonaut: it's big it's heavy it's BRICK


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Veloram
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sunburn.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jaylectricity: Cocaine cut with the blood of your enemy?


That gives you super powers
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

