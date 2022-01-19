 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Lawyers for "South Carolina Gothic" Lawyer Alex Murdaugh: Your honor, $7 million is to high for our client's bail, after everyone took back the money he stole he can't even pay his phone bill anymore. Judge: ok, so, "rotting in jail" it is then   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Obvious, Colleton County, South Carolina, Beaufort County, South Carolina, Hampton County, South Carolina, Lawyer, Murdaugh's lawyers, Family, Judge, last week's virtual hearing  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[HERO]
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*too*
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't remember, was it decided he offed his wife and kid, had it done, or it was done in revenge (Either for dad's dirty dealings or the kid's killing a few people)?
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The lawyers said Murdaugh couldn't even buy new underwear at the jail...

Well, la-tee-daa, the King of England over here buys his underpants at the jail!
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Better call Saul!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I don't remember, was it decided he offed his wife and kid, had it done, or it was done in revenge (Either for dad's dirty dealings or the kid's killing a few people)?


I think the general conclusion was that it was done in revenge by someone else for what they had done to their community (and the tragic boating death), but not all the facts have come out.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I don't remember, was it decided he offed his wife and kid, had it done, or it was done in revenge (Either for dad's dirty dealings or the kid's killing a few people)?


I don't think we know the answer to that yet.  I'm leaning towards (c) and away from (a) and (b), but the error bars are big.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Better call Saul!


Was gonna say, doesn't he have twin cousins south of the border that can bring him the cash?
 
groppet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh darn he stole money from people that trusted him and now he cant afford prison underwear. His wife and kid are dead, he is in jail and he lost everything. Hope it was worth it jackass, bet a few years ago he was an arrogant prick who thought he could do no wrong.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I don't remember, was it decided he offed his wife and kid, had it done, or it was done in revenge (Either for dad's dirty dealings or the kid's killing a few people)?


I mean....so many possibilities.   The relatives or boyfriend of the dead girl his son killed in the boating accident were pretty angry,  So was the kid he hired a fake lawyer for who convinced the kid to say "He didn't know" who was driving the boat that night, which allowed Murdaugh to go to the cops and say "the kid says 'he doesn't know'? how suspicious is THAT?  Doesn't that sound like the answer of a kid trying to deny HE was driving the boat"?

Then there are the special needs sons of his housekeeper who died in Murdaugh's house in a mysterious accident.  the ones he negotiated huge settlements with his home insurance company for...and then pocketed the cash.


We know he hired someone to shoot and kill himself, or at least make it look like someone was trying to kill him, and to my knowledge that person hasn't been caught, so we know that he knows at least one person willing to shoot people for money.   We also  know his finances were a huge house of cards, what with all that money he was embezzling from his law firm, and the Dead girl's parents were suing for wrongful death and VERY likely to win big...
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Talented Mr. Murdaugh

you kinda sorta accidentally kill someone, the next 20 just happen in a blink before you even know it 

oopsies.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Can you say "Major Flight Risk", Boys and Girls?

/ I knew you could
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

