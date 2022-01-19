 Skip to content
(AL.com)   Policing for profit: cops in small Alabama town make 4.4 arrests per household, collect fines that make 49% of city budget   (al.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*adds yet another town to the list of No Go Zones in America*
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This......
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably could have stopped after Alabama, subby
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Chicago PD take notes...*
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, those are Super-Cops! Hope they get a raise. If only the rest of law enforcement in this country was so dedicated.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: *adds yet another town to the list of No Go Zones in America*


Prettyuch any small town, even in states where ticket revenue caps have passed.  At least for shenanigans like this.....
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a corrupt town that uses the police to generate revenue, how very bootstrappy.
 
AbortionsForAll [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've lived in several small towns. It's not like you don't know the rules of the game. Stop at stop signs, don't go 38 in a 30, put yourself in 2nd gear when going through school zones, &c.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbortionsForAll: I've lived in several small towns. It's not like you don't know the rules of the game. Stop at stop signs, don't go 38 in a 30, put yourself in 2nd gear when going through school zones, &c.


32 in a 30 you mean, and make sure your skin is of a certain hue
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbortionsForAll: I've lived in several small towns. It's not like you don't know the rules of the game. Stop at stop signs, don't go 38 in a 30, put yourself in 2nd gear when going through school zones, &c.


And those rules may change a bit depending on one's skin color, though.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brookside officers have been accused in lawsuits of fabricating charges, using racist language and "making up laws" to stack counts on passersby.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: *Chicago PD take notes...*


Chicago PD is amateurs compared to small towns.

The only way you get change in a small town is to generate a response by following the officers everywhere with a camera. One of the few times you aren't the a$$hole is when they pull shiat like this town. I guaran-godd*m-tee you'll find cops doing all sorts of shiat that deserves a ticket while off-duty.

We had a local cop who was ok for the most part, but the blue wall tried to protect him from an OWI. Unfortunately the cops had started getting aggressive on some traffic items and it inspired a guy to start following them around and recording them from a distance. They didn't notice him as they helped their fellow officer home who was so drunk he couldn't stand. Let's just say that there were a few cops fired, and the chief ended out on his arse after that one as well.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbortionsForAll: I've lived in several small towns. It's not like you don't know the rules of the game. Stop at stop signs, don't go 38 in a 30, put yourself in 2nd gear when going through school zones, &c.


Even if you do, the cops will still lie.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a feeling I would see a Perez or a Gutierrez or Herrera in this story.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


approves
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fines should never go back to the local municipality. They should go to the state (or Fed, if it's federal land)

/ Incoming CSB:
Years ago, I was with my dad at The Grand Canyon. We were driving around to the head of the South Kaibab and encountered a Do Not Enter sign. My dad was like, "it's just right there, we can drive in there" and I said, "I'm pretty sure that THAT might actually be a Federal Crime, Pop, because we're on Federal Land.". He said, "Surely not!". And I said, "your honor, I told him that I thought that it might actually be a Federal Crime to ignore a Do Not Enter sign on Federal Land".
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AbortionsForAll: I've lived in several small towns. It's not like you don't know the rules of the game. Stop at stop signs, don't go 38 in a 30, put yourself in 2nd gear when going through school zones, &c.


Of course it's the cops word vs yours.  And the judges salary is paid by your fines.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Police in this tiny Alabama town suck drivers into legal 'black hole'

FTFY
 
moto-geek
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Would be awesome to have everybody up and leave, then the cops would have to prey on each other.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This story is policing in America in a nutshell. It's kind of fascinating.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Fines should never go back to the local municipality. They should go to the state (or Fed, if it's federal land)

/ Incoming CSB:
Years ago, I was with my dad at The Grand Canyon. We were driving around to the head of the South Kaibab and encountered a Do Not Enter sign. My dad was like, "it's just right there, we can drive in there" and I said, "I'm pretty sure that THAT might actually be a Federal Crime, Pop, because we're on Federal Land.". He said, "Surely not!". And I said, "your honor, I told him that I thought that it might actually be a Federal Crime to ignore a Do Not Enter sign on Federal Land".


Et tu, Oedipus?
 
reddadenver [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We have similar issues with Edgewater and Lakeside CO.  You could get a ticket for existing in their towns.

But legalized weed has lessened the speed traps considerably.  There are huge weed megastores in both towns.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe the governor could help:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Self driving cars will cause about half of small towns to fold.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Because people overwhelmed by debt have been shown to turn to crime to pay their fines "an argument can be made that this kind of policing creates crime," Crowder said.

Feature...
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Maybe the governor could help:

[Fark user image image 711x540]


BTW, I think the guy in front of that sign is a GBI Agent. They had to post State Troopers and GBI agents in front of those billboards, because they were getting cut down.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pennsylvania does it right. Towns have no incentive to write tickets for profit because the money goes into the state general fund, so the police only chase egregious violations. Otherwise it would be Enos and Cletus all over the place here.

In fact, most small towns are so upset about that particular provision that they either disbanded or refused to start up a local police operation and they rely on the state police, who can't get there in any reasonable amount of time and are pissed about having to do neighbor/neighbor domestic disputes and petty shiat. The townspeople in turn are upset about all the little stuff that goes uninvestigated. But they won't pony up because they can't make any money from them, so it persists.
 
robodog
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wow, 4.4 arrests per capita, at least in Ohio our scummy little enclaves only do things like issue 60 speeding tickets per capita. That did make up 80% of their city budget. Everyone is the area was super happy when they lost their mayor's court and hence ability to collect fines.

The Linndale Mayor's Court amassed $800,000 in fines in 2012, or 80 percent of the village's operating funds. The court was abolished at the start of 2013, the result of state legislation aimed at curbing the speed trap.

They were such bastards about it that the state legislature actually rewrote state law to strip any village of <200 residents of their mayor's court.
 
jso2897
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Self driving cars will cause about half of small towns to fold.


This - nobody but a shrinking genetic pool of subhuman hick losers want to live in them, anyway.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Self driving cars will cause about half of small towns to fold.


Federal subsidies are the solution. Rurals are corrupt and lazy, they'll gladly vote for you in exchange for a check.
 
chewd
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Maybe the governor could help:

[Fark user image 711x540]


Whats a "clip joint"?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

phalamir: iheartscotch: Fines should never go back to the local municipality. They should go to the state (or Fed, if it's federal land)

/ Incoming CSB:
Years ago, I was with my dad at The Grand Canyon. We were driving around to the head of the South Kaibab and encountered a Do Not Enter sign. My dad was like, "it's just right there, we can drive in there" and I said, "I'm pretty sure that THAT might actually be a Federal Crime, Pop, because we're on Federal Land.". He said, "Surely not!". And I said, "your honor, I told him that I thought that it might actually be a Federal Crime to ignore a Do Not Enter sign on Federal Land".

Et tu, Oedipus?


That area of the park is pretty close to the visitors center, so the chances of encountering a Park Ranger there is pretty high. My dad, however, DID NOT disobey the Do Not Enter sign.
 
kindms
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
State should take away their patrol of the small section of interstate. Problem mostly solved
 
Geotpf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm glad that in California the CHiPs control the freeways, so small towns can't pull this shiat on people just driving through on the freeway.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

chewd: bighairyguy: Maybe the governor could help:

[Fark user image 711x540]

Whats a "clip joint"?


How much money have you got?
 
groppet
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AbortionsForAll: I've lived in several small towns. It's not like you don't know the rules of the game. Stop at stop signs, don't go 38 in a 30, put yourself in 2nd gear when going through school zones, &c.


When I visit my folks I pass through three small towns, at the first one the speed limit drops three times in about a half mile from 44 to 35 to 25 and right after the 25 there is a slight turn in the road to get into town, usually a cop there waiting. I have seen people fly by me and the cop gets them right when I hit the corner.
 
robodog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

chewd: bighairyguy: Maybe the governor could help:

[Fark user image 711x540]

Whats a "clip joint"?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clip_jo​i​nt
 
PvtStash
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
again, that is exploitation and oppression by the offical govt body.


We need to help these refugees flee their oppression and find a new better home else where.


here is my thinking on this:

You can't actually inject morality into the immoral exploiters.
And it is irratinla to pretend you SHARE in anything reasonably with them.

But we do have the freedom to ABANDON THEM ,and once we the decent humans leave the zone.
that zone, becomes a prison for those ass wipes.
We just turn the state of Idaho, Florida, Texas, etc, into whole red prison states.

They get "what they want." A pure whites only city/state 100% under their own control with no one around to have to "get along with." Just the other evil racist classiest, human exploiting turd whiff ass wipes.

And we get what we want, not to have to hear a dam thing they have to say. Do whatever over there when there's no one left to oppress/exploit.
It's a win/win as far as i can see.


they don't have to share with anyone as they clearly have no interest in that.
and we don't have to make believe that it's possible to peacefully coexist with racist hater exploitative ass wipes.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

robodog: Wow, 4.4 arrests per capita, at least in Ohio our scummy little enclaves only do things like issue 60 speeding tickets per capita. That did make up 80% of their city budget. Everyone is the area was super happy when they lost their mayor's court and hence ability to collect fines.

The Linndale Mayor's Court amassed $800,000 in fines in 2012, or 80 percent of the village's operating funds. The court was abolished at the start of 2013, the result of state legislation aimed at curbing the speed trap.

They were such bastards about it that the state legislature actually rewrote state law to strip any village of <200 residents of their mayor's court.


Ah, more victims of the New Rome law. Good. Towns like that are so chickenshiat.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Being black isn't free.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Exactly why the Republicans want to warehouse everyone out in the middle of nowhere, forcing people to drive everywhere for their basic needs and services.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

chewd: bighairyguy: Maybe the governor could help:

[Fark user image 711x540]

Whats a "clip joint"?


The hole in the bottom of a machine gun?
 
robodog
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

groppet: AbortionsForAll: I've lived in several small towns. It's not like you don't know the rules of the game. Stop at stop signs, don't go 38 in a 30, put yourself in 2nd gear when going through school zones, &c.

When I visit my folks I pass through three small towns, at the first one the speed limit drops three times in about a half mile from 44 to 35 to 25 and right after the 25 there is a slight turn in the road to get into town, usually a cop there waiting. I have seen people fly by me and the cop gets them right when I hit the corner.


There's a small town near me that's like that, but it's actually for a good reason, you're traveling through a national park with nothing but woods around you and a 50mph speed limit, then you come down the valley into this little village with a huge percentage of tourist types walking about going from one shop to the next or from a parking lot to the hiking trails and crossing the state route, if they didn't drop the speed limit to 25 the number of pedestrians killed would be crazy, and because the speed limit drops so much they have to enforce it or a significant percentage of drivers would ignore it. It's the one place where I know I'll likely see a cop on radar that I actually appreciate because it's honestly for public safety, unlike 99% of speed traps.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
CSB: lived in a small town for a couple years. Only revenue was from tickets, since the county got the taxes. A visitor was given a ticket for speeding and a resisting arrest, when he asserted his rights. When he came back to town, his partners came to defend his lawyerly self. Even with a cheat judge, they paid him $65,000 for harrassment and had to cover his court costs- $295,000.
/moral of the story: fark S. Pittsburgh
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is why you never, ever vote Republican.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I know this isn't unique to this place, but jesus christ is this dumb. Six square miles with a population of 1,200, and a "riot control vehicle." Can we please, please evacuate anyone who wants to leave (along with our federal assets), and then let all the idiotic pricks have Texas or Alabama or whatever? I'm so sick of assholes and morons who never tire of shiatting on progress.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: *adds yet another town to the list of No Go Zones in America*


I can think of no reasons to ever visit Alabama and very few reasons to ever visit any state that borders it.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Self driving cars will cause about half of small towns to fold.


Half of the tickets were for driving in the left lane, for people just passing other people. One of them (well, 5 tickets for one thing) was for a car that turned on its headlights at a suspicious moment.

I think these small town cops will do just fine with self-driving cars.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

chewd: bighairyguy: Maybe the governor could help:

[Fark user image 711x540]

Whats a "clip joint"?


I think it's a pool hall with hookers. My mother (depression-era) used the term. The men got fleeced and couldn't do anything about it, because if they tried to, all the good Baptists in town (plus the clippees' wives) would hear about it.
 
fargin a
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was pulled over twice in my small hometown, while parked! Wrote me up once (minor in possession of a beer lid), arrested me the second time (possession of narcotics even though I had nothing). Was still on probation from the first 'offense'. Luckily my buddy was connected and I was already on delayed entry for military. Basically, leave town or go to jail.

Sister warned me about speed limits last time I went home - 35 means 35, not 36. Damn!!

They always have someone pulled over. Climbing up their ass.
 
