(UPI)   Hermit crab who said he was only going out to get smokes finally returned to owner after three months on the lam   (upi.com) divider line
611 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 19 Jan 2022 at 8:15 PM



14 Comments
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 640x474]


Comeone man. Contributing to the delinquency of a moaner? Jeeze

/i tried way too hard with the thesaurus. Sorry.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your pets runaway from you, just accept they aren't into you.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He was on his way to the Appalachian Trail.
 
wxboy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It was just out looking for its mate.

Crabs Walk Sideways - The Smothers Brothers
Youtube qdRMHN2phkA
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wxboy: It was just out looking for its mate.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/qdRMHN2p​hkA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


"Herman...don't you schweetheart me *HIC*"

I have that album on vinyl.
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Olthoi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I had a pet hermit crab as a kid. It escaped while the family was on vacation and ended up being found years later inside the furnace.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The crab wasn't smoking, Bender was...

Futurama - Zoidberg's House
Youtube ouMV8EhR3Jw
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Anvil - March of the Crabs (Video) HD
Youtube eTosgp5kjas
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
