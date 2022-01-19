 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   DNA evidence identifies gas station burglar: Who may or may not have stolen anything, didn't hurt anyone and has since passed away so no arrests will be made. Seems like a great use of resources   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
17
thepeterd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If you ever needed proof that the laws in this country were designed to lock up poor people this is it.

Cops would rather convict a dead poor person than go after living millionaire criminals like Trump.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They didn't know he was dead when they did the work.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thepeterd: [Fark user image 425x345]


Not a waste of resources if someone else was convicted and is now found innocent as a result of this.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Isn't it just breaking and entering if you don't take anything? Also, since when do the police run DNA on every crime?
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Isn't it just breaking and entering if you don't take anything? Also, since when do the police run DNA on every crime?


It said the cops didn't say what was taken, not that he didn't take anything.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe we should stop blaming TV courtroom dramas for giving people the idea that DNA tests are done for everything.

/how about dem rape test kits?
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: They didn't know he was dead when they did the work.


It's hard to understand how anyone could miss this.  But here we are.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
CSI was sitting around doing nothing anyways. Yeah.  I know there are dozens of rape kits to process.  You wanna touch a rape kit?   You know there's some dude's load in there.  I'm not touching it.  I'm more of an 'esc to Zoom' kind of guy.  Sometimes, I counter the hacker while he's hacking but my spacebar gets a workout.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: Natalie Portmanteau: Isn't it just breaking and entering if you don't take anything? Also, since when do the police run DNA on every crime?

It said the cops didn't say what was taken, not that he didn't take anything.


"Contents : One swedish penis-enlargement pump, and...Chief, should we put this on the report?"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Should have slipped the cops a carton of cigs.   It would be done in a second.  Anyone who has ever touched a penny.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: Natalie Portmanteau: Isn't it just breaking and entering if you don't take anything? Also, since when do the police run DNA on every crime?

It said the cops didn't say what was taken, not that he didn't take anything.


Oh, ok, so the cops just kept whatever they found.

Gotcha.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: They didn't know he was dead when they did the work.


It was a nonviolent crime where the cops haven't claimed anything was stolen
Was it really worth the cost to run a DNA test?
I don't really get that worked up over business burglaries

Subby
 
BigMax
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Isn't it just breaking and entering if you don't take anything? Also, since when do the police run DNA on every crime?


Since the Dude's car was stolen. The officer was terribly embarrassed that he did not have any leads.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: Maybe we should stop blaming TV courtroom dramas for giving people the idea that DNA tests are done for everything.

/how about dem rape test kits?


The backlog seems to have improved, according to Google
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

spongeboob: thurstonxhowell: They didn't know he was dead when they did the work.

It was a nonviolent crime where the cops haven't claimed anything was stolen
Was it really worth the cost to run a DNA test?
I don't really get that worked up over business burglaries

Subby


You're clearly not a business owner.  Or just like to pay for expensive-ass doors.  Wait, "b-b-b-ut insurance!!11!"  Deductible is probably $1000 or more for a place like that, and that's money that will certainly never go towards employee wages.

lehighvalleylive.comView Full Size
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This crime story is going to make a great podcast.
 
