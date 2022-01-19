 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Why "Wordle" has become such a world-wide sensation. It's because of New Zealand   (slate.com) divider line
31
    More: Interesting, Play, Puzzle, Game, Thing, Word play, Twitter, inventor of a free online word game, Language  
•       •       •

738 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jan 2022 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paywalled for me

Anyone care to post the text?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried it but Red Dead is more funner.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wut?
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when Chuck Woolery hosted this.

/lingo
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I never heard of this world-wide sensation, does that make me a Boomer or a Zoomer?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: If I never heard of this world-wide sensation, does that make me a Boomer or a Zoomer?


It makes you Wordleless.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Never hear  of it. In my days we were satisfied playing hangman in the snow, up the hill, both ways.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Felt lucky today.

Wordle 214 3/6
⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩
🟩🟨⬜🟨🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's be difficult because the map I have says New Zealand doesn't exist.
 
thornhill
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Because it's easy and doesn't require knowledge of obscure vocabulary.

I'm not a great scrabble player; I don't think it's ever taken me more than 4 tries to solve the Wordle.
 
Blargosaurus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Summoner101: That's be difficult because the map I have says New Zealand doesn't exist.


I assure you. We do not exist.
 
groppet
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Aww come on I just discovered Minecraft.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
'Wordle' sounds like a walking description one does after too many scrumpies in a pub in west country Britain.
 
RedHead87
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Begoggle: If I never heard of this world-wide sensation, does that make me a Boomer or a Zoomer?


My coworker sent it to me just last night because I am home sick... It was pretty fun but I didn't realize until today its a hot game fad. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ I like word games, I'm in
 
gaspode
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Summoner101: That's be difficult because the map I have says New Zealand doesn't exist.


And that is how we like it..
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 425x427]


I wonder how many slang, urban-dictionary type words it includes. I tried one or two that weren't recognized.
 
Artist [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Will the online Scrabble ever return? I played it a lot, got really good at it, and then....the usual corporate greed 'n what nots decided to nix the game for the rest of us. Why, yes, I did sign the 42,000+ online list of discontent with a very strongly worded sentance of my ire. Ire.
No, I will not play Words with Friends. 'Cause the randos there have access to Super Computers to find incredibly arcane words and that's not fun. Nope, I'd rather just game the Scrabble system and feel smugly superior. So, I have that going for me.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
oh, new zealand exists, alright.
arkansas is made up, tho.

/dont believe the hype
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I think they are getting paid for mentions on this.  Every time I click on the site for the last couple weeks there is something about Wordle on there.
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: I think they are getting paid for mentions on this.  Every time I click on the site for the last couple weeks there is something about Wordle on there.


Then its a pretty solid scheme.

Not many people can claim access to such a large pool of lonely, sexless nerds. Selling them a word game might stave off suicide for a few minutes.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"New Zealand" is more than five letters.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LockeOak
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yes, we kiwis love us a good wordle in the morning
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: I think they are getting paid for mentions on this.  Every time I click on the site for the last couple weeks there is something about Wordle on there.


It effectively becomes search engine fodder, and generates more traffic to the website, leading to more ad revenue. This is why the latest fads always become "news" articles.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Off topic but does every slate submission have to be called a slatesplanation? It seems like a bad joke that's stuck. Like the daily mail "I now doubt the existence of xyz"... It's not funny. If you don't like it as a source don't submit from it and give it the advertising revenue from your clicks.

/I know, I've had a shiat day, taking it out on you, but it's true.
 
monkeypapa
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The word list is in the viewable source code.  I've heard in daily order. I'm not about to check and ruin tomorrow's puzzle.

I'm also not going to read this thread anymore because someone will probably post spoilers
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Artist: Will the online Scrabble ever return? I played it a lot, got really good at it, and then....the usual corporate greed 'n what nots decided to nix the game for the rest of us. Why, yes, I did sign the 42,000+ online list of discontent with a very strongly worded sentance of my ire. Ire.
No, I will not play Words with Friends. 'Cause the randos there have access to Super Computers to find incredibly arcane words and that's not fun. Nope, I'd rather just game the Scrabble system and feel smugly superior. So, I have that going for me.


I'm on Words With Friends and the number of catfishing attempts trying to get me to go to Google Hangouts is astounding.

/also agree with the assessment of cheating
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Slaxl: It seems like a bad joke that's stuck.


Been on Fark long?

Cannonball Run Been a Cop long
Youtube PifDsEGDh90
 
bababa [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No one tries to catfish me on Words With Friends. What am I doing wrong?
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.