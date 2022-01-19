 Skip to content
(The Weather Channel)   Hope you're not getting tired of milk sandwiches, eastern seaboard   (weather.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bread and Milk - Part 2
Youtube 5W3_OPllU3U
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're not seeing much in the way of "winter weather" here in the Great White North(east), other than sub-zero temperatures...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Milk sandwich?  Pffft, peasants.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So far all its doing is giving the county practice brining the roads for when we get a good storm. I'm ok with this. I moved from Wisconsin to escape 6 months of snow. One month of crap weather is fine.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 225x225]


I'm normally first in that particular line, but we're not even there yet.  This is really the first "weekly cycle" (where you have to bust out the shovel every 7 days or less) of the year.  Once that has gone on for a month or more, I'm usually ready to fight God with my bare hands, but not at the start.

And in my neck of the woods, it hasn't even been that much.  An inch here, couple inches of slush there.  Once a foot or more is comng down on streets that haven't been fully cleared from the last foot-plus snow, you'll hear me howl, but until then, this is actually "mild".  Could be milder, but still.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't gotten squat here in Indiana yet. Really should be snow on the ground. It hasn't even really been all that cold, though that could change late in the week.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just a blanket of shell casings here in Philly
 
argylez
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

asciibaron: just a blanket of shell casings here in Philly


There was also that helicopter
 
wouldestous
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
in the southern portion of the eastern seaboard, weather isnt all that bad. inch or so of sleet.
supposed to be snow at the end of the week but it doesnt seem like its going to be all that much for us.
we dont usually get much snow, though, usually more on the ice end of the spectrum

/did not rtfa
//why would i?
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Like, for real, you missed the egg part of that.

We're making bad french toast.
 
Salmon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wtf is a milk sandwich
 
kindms
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
im still working from home so who cares if it snows

as long as the power stays on so i dont have to bust out the genny
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Salmon: Wtf is a milk sandwich


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Man, peoples' elderly parents still panic shop when the weatherperson says it's going to snow.  One of these days they'll be right.  Things will be like they were in the 50's.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Salmon: Wtf is a milk sandwich


A milk sandwich is the kind of sandwich where you have two slices of bread.......

and you wish you had some milk.

Bow bow bow.
 
synithium
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kindms: im still working from home so who cares if it snows

as long as the power stays on so i dont have to bust out the genny


Step 1 : tape string to wireless mouse
Step 2 : tape other end of string to ceiling fan
Step 3 : "I was just so busy all day"
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
NC coast here.  Forecasts are calling for .5"+ of ice accumulation, which is.....that's bad.  I'm fine with snow, ice can fark right off.  Half inch is enough to start bringing down branches and power.

But hopefully I won't have to work Friday.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Third time they've forecast snow for Hampton Roads. The first time we got a light dusting after rain. The second time we only got rain. This time they might be serious. Sounds like a good opportunity for me to work from home on Friday either way.
 
Veloram
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
One can only hope it's not as bad as that storm we had back in October 2013.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Uh oh better pad my stash!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Salmon: Wtf is a milk sandwich


When it snows in the South, everyone has to run out and buy bread and milk. Bread for making sandwiches if the power goes out, milk because it's an essential that you generally need to top off on. But most people don't seem to know the reason for the second one, and a lot of people panic-buy milk as well. I saw more than one small-looking family buying two gallons at once on Friday. Had to go to two stores to find even one, and that second one was almost out as well.

So, naturally, jokes about making "milk sandwiches" emerged.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If the power goes out, buy a Hustler magazine to save power on your phone.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Neat.

Anyway, has anyone heard fom Tonga?

It feels like no one cares, and maybe it's just gone.

But some southern dandies might get some snow.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
French toast for everybody!
 
12349876
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Salmon: Wtf is a milk sandwich

When it snows in the South, everyone has to run out and buy bread and milk. Bread for making sandwiches if the power goes out, milk because it's an essential that you generally need to top off on. But most people don't seem to know the reason for the second one, and a lot of people panic-buy milk as well. I saw more than one small-looking family buying two gallons at once on Friday. Had to go to two stores to find even one, and that second one was almost out as well.

So, naturally, jokes about making "milk sandwiches" emerged.


Those are the items people are least likely to be stocked up.  For the other fresh items, we usually talk specific not general and the specifics have smaller fan bases.  Nobody says I'm going to the grocery for fruit vegetables and meat.  They'll say strawberries carrots and pork.  But they do for bread milk and eggs.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Neat.

Anyway, has anyone heard fom Tonga?

It feels like no one cares, and maybe it's just gone.

But some southern dandies might get some snow.


Fark off.

There's like three stories a day on Main alone about Tonga, and they have plenty of comments. Go to one of them instead of biatching here.

As someone who once lived in the neighborhood of Tonga and now lives in the South, I can and do care about both stories at once. People with more than one brain cell are capable of such things.

Some of us are personally affected by this snow and care very much about it. They are not "some" people to us, they are ourselves.

Also, take the subtle homophobia of "Southern dandies" and stick it up your ass.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Neat.

Anyway, has anyone heard fom Tonga?

It feels like no one cares, and maybe it's just gone.

But some southern dandies might get some snow.


Go play with your penis or something.
 
The Brains
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Man, peoples' elderly parents still panic shop when the weatherperson says it's going to snow.  One of these days they'll be right.  Things will be like they were in the 50's.


Pretty much all vehicles were rear wheel drive back then. Not ideal for driving in snow, unless set up for it.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RaptorLC: Third time they've forecast snow for Hampton Roads. The first time we got a light dusting after rain. The second time we only got rain. This time they might be serious. Sounds like a good opportunity for me to work from home on Friday either way.


Got 4" of snow Sunday, then sleet, then ice, then rain.. heavy rain.. streets were clear Monday morning.  Don't know what we'll get this time : Thursday, Friday , and Saturday.. snow blower is gassed and tested.. meh..  Generator is automatic.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Going down to minus 30 C tomorrow night.....lovely lovely stuff.
Good thing I start my shift mid morning instead of the usual 5:30 am.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

argylez: asciibaron: just a blanket of shell casings here in Philly

There was also that helicopter


screw that helicopter.

https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/202​2​/01/19/tacony-philadelphia-shooting-cr​itical-investigation-unruh-avenue/
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hi, New Mexico here, can we get some of that snow? Please? Thanks.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Brains: Nana's Vibrator: Man, peoples' elderly parents still panic shop when the weatherperson says it's going to snow.  One of these days they'll be right.  Things will be like they were in the 50's.

Pretty much all vehicles were rear wheel drive back then. Not ideal for driving in snow, unless set up for it.


...And standard production of antilock brakes and steering control systems weren't around until what, the 90's?

Drifting in the snow, even in the '80's was fun.  I imagine drifting and spinning and sliding while in traffic is not fun.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Brains: Nana's Vibrator: Man, peoples' elderly parents still panic shop when the weatherperson says it's going to snow.  One of these days they'll be right.  Things will be like they were in the 50's.

Pretty much all vehicles were rear wheel drive back then. Not ideal for driving in snow, unless set up for it.


AWD is best for that... had a work van with RWD.. could go anywhere.. now have a FWD car, with tools/parts in the back.. guaranteed to get stuck : no traction.. can't hang extra weight on a plastic bumper....
 
12349876
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The way grocery stores have just in time stock it only takes a day or two of people adjusting their weekly schedule to really mess things up.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Neat.

Anyway, has anyone heard fom Tonga?

It feels like no one cares, and maybe it's just gone.

But some southern dandies might get some snow.


Tell us what you're doing about Tonga other than whine about it in an unrelated thread.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Salmon: Wtf is a milk sandwich


A milk sandwich is the kind of sandwich where you have two slices of bread.......

and you wish you had some milk.

Bow bow bow.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Thanks to living on a road so icy that I can and have sledded on it, we've been snowbound since first thing Saturday. Didn't expect it to last this long, but I have supplies for a while and can always attempt to walk or take the 4WD car to get more if I have to.

We're now on Day 4 of being snowbound and I fear we may not make it through Donner Pass until Spring. We have run out of hardtack to eat, so are resorting to cannibalism. Jebediah Springfield drew the short straw. His final words were "But that's not the short straw!" followed by "Aaaiiieeeee!"

I hope the city snowplows get here soon.
 
