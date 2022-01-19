 Skip to content
(Global Times (China))   30-day fiancé
    More: Followup, Shaanxi, eight-year-old Zhao Xiaoqing, Xi'an, Zhao Fei, snap COVID-19 lockdown, Baoji, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, biggest gift  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The real test to see how compatible you are with someone else. Live with them and see if your lifestyles work together or not.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Merltech: The real test to see how compatible you are with someone else. Live with them and see if your lifestyles work together or not.


If I recall correctly, it was Erma Bombeck who said that couples should live together for a few weeks before marriage.

Along with a sick kid, a broken washer/dryer, no dishwasher, and a dog with diarrhea.

If they survive all that and still want to get married, more power to them!
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Those are some lonely motherfu*ckers.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Merltech: The real test to see how compatible you are with someone else. Live with them and see if your lifestyles work together or not.


Is what's happening right now at all representative of true lifestyles?

For every couple that has broken up because of covid, I bet there are two that are still together because of it.

Hear that, future former Mrs. fsbilly?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The problem with Chinese 30 day fiancés is thirty days later, you want another fiancé.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: Those are some lonely motherfu*ckers.


Yeah. The creepy starts with the 140km trip for a blind date. Then the fam pushing them to get married after a week? Good luck raising your kids. Check the basement and surrounding ground for previous fiancés (or parts of).
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"livestream to sell apples"
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Back in 2006 when the October Surprise hit Buffalo and knocked the power out for a week or more was a test. Saw so many people moving out alone after that.

Not just lockdown. But lockdown with nothing to do but *shudder* talk to each other. Except for sex. A whole lotta sex.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Love is difficult to sustain and I wish the best for them going forward.
"In good times and bad times, in sickness and health, may they know that riches aren't needed for wealth. Help them face problems they'll meet on their way-God bless this couple who marry today. May they find peace of mind comes to all who are kind, may the rough times ahead become triumphs in time, may their children be happy each day-God bless this family who started today. As they go, may they know every love that was shown, and as life it gets shorter may their feelings grow. Wherever they travel, wherever they stay, God bless this couple who marry today."
 
aremmes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How do you say "Stockholm syndrome" in Mandarin?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Him: "I can't date this woman! I barely know her."
Her: "I love anal."
Him: "I can't wait to marry her."
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So... lockdown baby?
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Merltech: The real test to see how compatible you are with someone else. Live with them and see if your lifestyles work together or not.

Is what's happening right now at all representative of true lifestyles?

For every couple that has broken up because of covid, I bet there are two that are still together because of it.

Hear that, future former Mrs. fsbilly?


The start of COVID strengthened my marriage.

Mrs. Lonecoon got really sick (not COVID) at the beginning of March 2020, just as things were getting scary. She was in the hospital for a few days trying very hard to not die. When she got out, things got grimmer and more dire around the world, but she began to recover. My hospital closed down and she was "working from home" so we had a lot of time to spend together. We went on walks, I took care of her, and we learned to enjoy each other company again. Despite the world falling apart around us, we had each other. It reminded us that we were in this together, no matter what. It was the most positive thing to happen to our marriage in 2020.
 
shamen123
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
when she saw Zhao Fei's picture, she was not very interested

but after a month stuck there, she's realised his parents are rich, he's so much cuter.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've been calling the Covid lockdown: Retirement Practice.

A) it's a known environment - not a colorful interesting vacation spot
B) there are mundane tasks - no housekeepers or room service
C) same budget - no vacation mad money to blow on stupid crap
D) no new people to talk to, imagine nude, or study from behind dark sunglasses
E) 9am cocktails are frowned upon

Feel free to add to the list
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They have the same damn name people! It was meant to be.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: Those are some lonely motherfu*ckers.


Yeah...what are their Fark handles?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's an arraigned marriage.  Family set up some options for her to choose from, and she ended up getting locked in with one of the options, and decided to go with that one after realizing she actually liked him.

Despite how we operate in the west, arranged marriages are still estimated to make up over 50% of couples across the globe.  Not saying I agree with them, but while we find it strange, this couple specifically went on the blind date knowing they were essentially interviewing for a possible marriage.
 
