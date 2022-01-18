 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Tiny violin time in the Hamptons, it's millionaires against billionaires at the East Hampton airport with the billionaires squeezing out those without their own jets. Feel for the poor millionaires
    Federal Aviation Administration, Air safety, East Hampton Town Board, Airline, Air traffic control, Privately held company, municipality's airport  
Pocket Ninja
25 minutes ago  
That class bigotry like this is allowed to happen in America is a travesty, and shows why we need to be extending more of a financial lifeline to struggling millionaires not just in the Hamptons, but everywhere in this nation. Through no fault of their own, the widening wealth gap has enriched those billionaires at the very, very top without similarly enriching the lower- and middle-class millionaires who are now struggling to afford the most basic necessities and enduring widespread discrimination as a result. We as a society cannot abide this. We cannot claim to care about racial, class, or sexual equality while allowing any segment of our population to suffer inequality themselves. We are all in this fight together, and only together can we overcome.

#IStandWithMillionaires
 
EnzoTheCoder
21 minutes ago  
I grew up next to an airport.  After the first couple of hundred landings and departures you get used to it.

It's kind of like living next to the railroad tracks--but with jets.
 
thealgorerhythm
15 minutes ago  
What's the difference between a millionaire and a billionaire?

A billion dollars.
 
thehellisthis
14 minutes ago  
Then it's time to put in a tennis court and just park the helicopter there.
 
Unsung_Hero
9 minutes ago  
Being a millionaire isn't what it used to be.  For one thing, for many people that means you own your own home and aren't carrying debt.  That's kind of something everyone aspires to, right?

And there's nothing wrong with someone who risks their capital building up their own business and then enjoying the fruits of that labor later on in life - that's supposed to be the way capitalism works, encouraging extra risk-taking and productivity by rewarding it with wealth if you succeed.  And those would be your low-end multi-millionaires.

So yes, you should be standing with the (lower end of) the millionaire-class. And you should be pissed at the billionaire class that they've concentrated so much wealth and used it to push us towards a return to feudalism, where everything is owned by a few lords and the rest of us peasants can only have stuff at the lord's pleasure.

With the wealth our society generates, everyone willing to work should have a roof, clothes, 3 good meals a day, work less than 40 hours a week with several weeks off with a funded retirement at 65, and with universal healthcare so a random illness doesn't ruin your life.  If you don't have those things... that's because of the billionaires (supported by the propagandized poor who think they'll benefit from the system someday).
 
wildcardjack
2 minutes ago  
If it make you feel any better, HTO has a NOTAM warning that 5G is scrambling instrumentation landing systems.

48 single engines, 2 twin props, and 2 jets. It's doesn't look like the billionaires are making it their own. Heck, most billionaires wouldn't base their jet here, so it would hurt them more.
 
