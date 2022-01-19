 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   This year, you'll have to make other plans for your Valentine's day lack of fiber   (cnn.com) divider line
21
    More: PSA, Hamburger, Valentine's Day, years past, White Castle, burger chain's restaurants, safety of our customers, team members, best thing  
•       •       •

1136 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 19 Jan 2022 at 1:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You can still do drive-thru and have that romantic moment at home.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So mix Miralax in the 2 buck chuck instead?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We will always have Taco Bell...
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I already made arrangements at the nearby White Castle for my Valentine's Day dinner with the SO.


/Don't be jealous
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow....I DNRTFA before posting that and I'll be damned...
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it's special-order take-out:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Heart-shaped burger & tots = ground-round pound town!

'Would m'lady care for a post-feedbag shot of Pepto?'
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Guess we'll just have to improvise.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had lots of first dates there.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your woman accepts a valentines day meal at White Castle, you have already found true love.  Just order in some pizza and get a babysitter.
 
blondambition [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Derp Du Jour: If your woman accepts a valentines day meal at White Castle, you have already found true love.  Just order in some pizza and get a babysitter.


Why would you need a babysitter if you're ordering in pizza?
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blondambition: Derp Du Jour: If your woman accepts a valentines day meal at White Castle, you have already found true love.  Just order in some pizza and get a babysitter.

Why would you need a babysitter if you're ordering in pizza?


They might knead the dough.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: We will always have Taco Bell...


Having Dan Cortese play the piano is romantic as f*ck.

Demolition Man - Taco Bell
Youtube 4cF6D8zDa9U
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: [Fark user image image 425x566]

Guess we'll just have to improvise.


He would use the toilet seat covers to wipe his ass.

/Had to do that on a few occasions.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I think White Castle is one of those places you love or hate, there is no in between.


/hater
 
Salmon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

blondambition: Derp Du Jour: If your woman accepts a valentines day meal at White Castle, you have already found true love.  Just order in some pizza and get a babysitter.

Why would you need a babysitter if you're ordering in pizza?


threesome, duh.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I think White Castle is one of those places you love or hate, there is no in between.


/hater


Eh...I'm kind of in the middle.

And I've only had it once...inside a huge gas station/truck stop in Jean, NV.

/Overrated, IMHO.
//In-n-Out is what I crave.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: [Fark user image 425x566]


Guess we'll just have to improvise.

Open the tank and take some of the tubing , then shoving it into bowl filling ports making  it into a Bidet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Hawk the Hawk: [Fark user image 425x566]

Guess we'll just have to improvise.

Open the tank and take some of the tubing , then shoving it into bowl filling the ports making  it into a Bidet.

[Fark user image 600x400]


FTFM
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Hawk the Hawk: [Fark user image 425x566]

Guess we'll just have to improvise.

Open the tank and take some of the tubing , then shoving it into bowl filling ports making  it into a Bidet.

[Fark user image image 600x400]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Way ahead of you.  I call it Mister Spritzer.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I think White Castle is one of those places you love or hate, there is no in between.


/hater


I loved white castle, until I ate at one after a span of some 15 years.

I'm not mad, just disappointed.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: Evil Mackerel: Hawk the Hawk: [Fark user image 425x566]

Guess we'll just have to improvise.

Open the tank and take some of the tubing , then shoving it into bowl filling ports making  it into a Bidet.

[Fark user image image 600x400]

[Fark user image 425x425]

Way ahead of you.  I call it Mister Spritzer.


Wow. That sure looks like you have to do a fair amount of self-adjustments while engaged in the pre-bidet activity.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.