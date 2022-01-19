 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Ever wondered what $2 million will get you in San Francisco's current housing market?   (apnews.com) divider line
14
    More: Facepalm, Real estate, worst house, Property, Common law, cash offer, Sales, 2,158-square-foot, man's family  
•       •       •

327 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jan 2022 at 9:05 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Location. They bought a teardown for the lot.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A drainage ditch?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A toilet?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
For 2k square feet and parking? That's a deal. Probably put another $500k into renovations and sell it for a cool $5M.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A month's rent?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No poop on the sidewalk?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'll take a dozen.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As that one commenter said, they bought a house, with a parking spot. As I understand, that has roughly the same street value of a white baby.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yep. The houses on either side are both shown at ~$3.3, so this isn't actually crazy at all.
 
synithium
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No.  Not even once.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A Dumpster Brand Dumpster?

You'll appreciate the locking cover when the garbage truck tips your home.
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's literally getting to the point where if I hear someone lives in SanFran, there's a good chance they're a rich idiot.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I can't imagine licenses/permits are cheap in SF. I know materials and labor aren't. Foundation problems?

This isn't a cheap flip.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GORDON: It's literally getting to the point where if I hear someone lives in SanFran, there's a good chance they're a rich idiot.


Yeah but at least we can call it 'Frisco again.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.