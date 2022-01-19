 Skip to content
Ow, Covid, my balls
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wut?  COVID throws weeny clots?
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oh, that brings back some memories.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Oh, that brings back some memories.


Peyronies?
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Redh8t: kittyhas1000legs: Oh, that brings back some memories.

Peyronies?


every time i hear the Commercials about treatment i think of
Peroni Nastro Azzurro | Total Wine & More
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Madaynun: Redh8t: kittyhas1000legs: Oh, that brings back some memories.

Peyronies?

every time i hear the Commercials about treatment i think of
Peroni Nastro Azzurro | Total Wine & More


Bwaaaahahaha!
Well, I have a relative who loves to discuss his "fixed" broken dick anytime the word comes up.
I haven't tried Peroni yet..
But I know I never wanna try Peyronies... That's why I exercise it daily, gotta keep the muscles strong!
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Two free shots of Pfizer or paying Pfizer for the rest of your life for blood thinners or the little blue pills.  Your choice, plague rats.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Get the vaccine or your dick falls off.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Uumm, no.
BTW: "The deep dorsal vein of the penis drains oxygen-depleted blood away from the glans, which is the external head of the sexual organ. This vein runs the length of the shaft and it eventually flows into the prostatic venous plexus near a man's prostate gland." Veins do not supply oxygenated blood.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

snocone: Uumm, no.
BTW: "The deep dorsal vein of the penis drains oxygen-depleted blood away from the glans, which is the external head of the sexual organ. This vein runs the length of the shaft and it eventually flows into the prostatic venous plexus near a man's prostate gland." Veins do not supply oxygenated blood.


Technically, it's necessary to drain away the blood that's there in order to supply new (oxygenated) blood. So the quote "... and is involved in the supply of oxygenated blood to the organ" is correct. "is involved in the supply" is distinct from "supplies".
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

snocone: Uumm, no.
BTW: "The deep dorsal vein of the penis drains oxygen-depleted blood away from the glans, which is the external head of the sexual organ. This vein runs the length of the shaft and it eventually flows into the prostatic venous plexus near a man's prostate gland." Veins do not supply oxygenated blood.


More on the anatomy of the veins and arteries of the penis
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Do they make N95 jock straps?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Impossible, I was told by randos on podcasts that women value the virility, daring, and ultramasculinity of the unvaccinated.
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Impossible, I was told by randos on podcasts that women value the virility, daring, and ultramasculinity of the unvaccinated.
[i0.wp.com image 850x850]


I don't wish to get pregnant, thanks.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Using the New York Post as one of your sources brings down the believability of your story a bit.
 
