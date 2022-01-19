 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Another day, another voting machine company filing a lawsuit against the PillowPusher   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Voting system, Voting, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Electronic voting, machine company Smartmatic, Elections, Mike Lindell, Joe Biden  
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is this something that will delay PillowBrain's promise to have 300 million Americans arrested? I have plans for the weekend and it's too late to reschedule.
Unless I'm part of the 30 million he's not getting the Supreme Court to round up.

/Because that's how all this works.
//Was Trump reinstalled in August?
///Man, this Lindell guy is nutty.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

felching pen: Is this something that will delay PillowBrain's promise to have 300 million Americans arrested? I have plans for the weekend and it's too late to reschedule.
Unless I'm part of the 30 million he's not getting the Supreme Court to round up.

/Because that's how all this works.
//Was Trump reinstalled in August?
///Man, this Lindell guy is nutty.


The 30 million are all too young to vote.  Anyone old enough to get a fake ID is on the list though.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do I get the feeling Lindell's personal vault is likely filled with meticulously cataloged ziploc bags of his daily bowel movements and thousands of stolen wedding photos with his and Trump's faces drawn over the bride and grooms'?

"It's treasure to meeeeeeeeeeee!"
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it me, or does "Smartmatic" sound like something Lindell would sell?  "This new pillow has Smartmatic Technology to allow you to sleep better.  Use promo code SMURT for 10% off your order!"
 
Muta
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Let's complain about the Libs "Virtue Signaling".  "Buy my crap because Jesus and American" and start your schtick by complaining about 'Cancel Culture'.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Proving Trump's Big Lie seems trivial next proving Lindell is smart.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Laundering in plain site.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He's being smothered by lawsuits!
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Step 1.  Get 300 million Americans arrested
Step 2.  Get the pillow contract for all US jails and prisons.
Step3.  Profit
 
Begoggle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He saw the Trump model and is copying it as best he can.
Act like a buffoon.
Say stupid crap all the time.
Get as much attention as possible.
Then the Republican masses will throw money and adoration at him.
 
starlost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i bought a my pillow and it sucked. i called the support line and they asked what handgun i had under the pillow. i said i didn't have one yet. they recommended several and i'm so happy with my my pillow and gun now. they sent a free copy of the bill of rights and a trumpy bear offer.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
the only certainty is that if electronic voting machines are ever to be trusted they'll have to be running an Open Source operating system that has source code freely available for anyone in the world to look at.

Proprietary black box can't see the source code operating systems won't cut it.


...........waiting for black box software fanboys to prove me wrong..............
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

