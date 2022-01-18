 Skip to content
 
(We Are Central PA)   Nearly $20,000 worth of copper stolen from lumber mill and police want answers. Starting with, why does a lumber mill have $20,000 worth of copper stored there?   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maybe planning a another shop? I don't know. Doesn't matter. The lumber mill owned it and somebody stole it.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Subby sounds like the police asking why you have all that cash
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lots of lumberyards have copper, for general contractors.

To be fair, these days that's about 30 sticks of pipe.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know how I know you've never been to a lumber mill smitty?
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Photoshop This
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
For the same reason that machine shops use diamonds and rubies. There are a lot of things about industrial manufacturing that you don't know until someone teaches you.

/To be fair, I'm talking about synthetic gems, not the high quality ones that might be set in expensive jewelry.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Lumber mills are big industrial factories.
Copper is a critical component for most mechanical processes.
Not just in pipes but also in big power cables.

Lumber mills have big pieces of machinery that draw a lot of current. If you're gonna do that on a regular basis you need big conductors to safely move all thst juice.

So maybe the lumber mill was expanding and had some rolls of wire and pipes set aside for the task. It does not take long to get into the five-figure range thst way, especially with wire.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Isn't there a pickling process for lumber that uses copper (hence the green color)?
 
JiMHaT
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My first thought is that it's a new trap farm for Zuul, but I couldn't find a picture online of a shed that says DIRT on it (and leave it at that), so this garbage sentence is in here in place of it.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Zuul rebranded as Zuthulu and is now demanding brownies in place of copper

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Isn't there a pickling process for lumber that uses copper (hence the green color)?


Those processes use copper complex not wire.
 
