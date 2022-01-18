 Skip to content
(YouTube)   We all know the 11foot8 (plus 8) bridge and the Milwaukee roundabout, but have you heard of the Rufford Ford? Hint: it's not the next generation Super Duty trucks
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Maybe it's the New Mexico in me, but I don't charge into standing water.  That's a good way to be carried away by the water and drown.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A good way to hydro lock your motor.

/ Ask me how I know
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was expecting to see people getting stuck.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Heh.  "Duty."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm sure the fish appreciate that
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At least 55 Rufford Ford videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TomSunderla​n​d/videos

I'm thinking Tom Sunderland has a lot of time on his hands and there's a pub nearby.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Its that extra 8 inches that always gets ya.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn, those people are starved for entertainment.
 
Valter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Maybe it's the New Mexico in me, but I don't charge into standing water.  That's a good way to be carried away by the water and drown.


Where I live that would be considered a road hazard and the cops would have it blocked.
 
fastfxr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I didn't know England had that many rednecks.
 
Valter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fastfxr: I didn't know England had that many rednecks.


Surely you jest? England is like 85% rednecks. They just go by a different name. Or several different names I suppose.
 
Eutychus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
One stormy night, I hit about that much water, absolutely no warning, on a four-lane highway driving a Peugeot 405 turbo diesel full of the family at about 50 mph. It was like hitting a wall. Didn't stall and drove away, shaken.
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Rednecks...they're farkin' everywhere, man.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Rufford Ford is redundant
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Damn, those people are starved for entertainment.


I tell ya.  It was OK, but not that good.
 
fastfxr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Valter: fastfxr: I didn't know England had that many rednecks.

Surely you jest? England is like 85% rednecks. They just go by a different name. Or several different names I suppose.


No, and I've been there many, many times, albeit in major-ish cities and townships.
Guess I never noticed the ATV/Carhartt crowd.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Maybe it's the New Mexico in me, but I don't charge into standing water.  That's a good way to be carried away by the water and drown.


it looks like that is a known, persistent state of that road. That is why there was no hesitation on the normal vehicles just driving through the water. It was the 4x4 people that felt the need to hit it at high speed for the lutz.
 
