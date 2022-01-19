 Skip to content
 
(AP News) Can't spend COVID relief money to save antivaxxers? Buy a bigger morgue instead
    South Bend, Indiana  
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It sounds like they need this, anyway. It's just odd that this is how they're funding it.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"The real reason I would like to have a morgue here is to have a warm place for families to ID their loved ones,"

I think you're doing something wrong If your morgue is warm.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tropical shirts for casual fridays!  We crank the thermostat to 75 and serve mai tais.  We find the relaxed ambiance really helps put the bereaved at ease.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The real reason I would like to have a morgue here is to have a warm place for families to ID their loved ones,"

and you won't have to get all dressed up like you're going to the Fort Wayne morgue
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What better way to say goodbye?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The St. Joseph County coroner's office is now using a cooler at a local cemetery to store six or seven bodies at a time since it doesn't have its own facility, ...

Seven, maybe eight.  Ya know, whatevs.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Assume there are boatloads of places like this around the country.  They have clear identifiable needs in terms of public projects, and all they're really lacking is funding.  Allocating money for these things locally is broadly a non-starter because 'taxes' or just a vague "govt bad".  But then you get the feds shoving money at you for a national emergency, and no one locally is going to complain about that, so you get to make the project(s) happen, benefitting both your economy from their construction and also your community by meeting whatever problem or need there was in the first place.

Wish the feds would just go for broke and lean into that without the guise of covid relief.  Got sh*tty roads?  No problem, here's funding to fix them and hire a bunch of locals from your region to work on it.  Lets fix all your bridges.  Public schools deteriorating?  Lets build some new ones.  Live in the middle of nowhere? No worries, we'll hire a bunch of people crom your state to lay broadband to the middle of nowhere.  Treat it like a wartime effort, minus the war.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The point of COVID relief money isn't to save antivaxxers, it's to save cities from antivaxxers, so I see nothing wrong with this.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have built a soylent green manufacturing plant instead. Soylent green, now fortified with ivermectin!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

If you are gonna bring that many antivaxxers, don't forget a good supply of body bags
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now you're thinking with portals!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember that week or so after the 2020 election when we said "hey, maybe this isn't the darkest timeline after all?"

Goddamn we were stupid
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tax bad. Gummint bad. Free market decide.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Now you're thinking with portals!


But the cake is a lie?
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ahh yes. The Libertarian solution to everything:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Can't they build some inexpensive warehouse, packed wall to wall with ventilators, so that we can file the eager victims away to die slowly while freeing up actual ICU beds for real people? Seems like a better use of money.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, damn! This is what happens when they don't do the right thing before trying everything else first.

/fark off republicans.
 
