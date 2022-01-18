 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   FYI, the D'awww tab doesn't count as a vaccine passport in Alberta   (edmonton.ctvnews.ca) divider line
3
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
 Not cat pictures? They were pretending to scan QR codes. They could've made it into a CAT scan.
 
robodog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm sorry Canada but if Delta, and especially Omicron have taught us anything it's that proof of vaccination means jack squat as far as transmitting the virus is concerned. If you're trying to use it as a stick to force compliance with a soft vaccine mandate it's not working, try cutting off access to health services for those without vaccination and a valid medical exemption. Then you can stop with the theatrics and not risk your medical system collapsing. Personally I'm done with dine-in until we get a more effective treatment, vaccine passports would do nothing to change that because I'm smart enough to realize that vaccines are doing jack and squat about me getting infected in enclosed indoor spaces where I have to remove my mask.
 
Greylight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Red Deer, go figure. I used to build offshore rigs miles high and go to party when they were cut down for transport in Red Deer. Shoulda punched out a few more lights.
 
