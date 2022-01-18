 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   What is the rudest thing you can do at a funeral? Get up out of the casket?   (currently.att.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Etiquette, Different cultures, different rules, Beaumont Etiquette founder, family members, Diane Gottsman, proper etiquette, Maryanne Parker  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That would merely be surprising.  Farking the corpse, or maybe farking their bereaved spouse ON the corpse - THAT would be rude.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Laugh for Chuckles
Youtube TJny78bpsgo
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I once saw a skit on TV where the eulogy was given by a magician.  He kept doing tricks such as pulling flowers out of the dead guy's pockets.  For a finale he closed the coffin and sawed it in half.

Then left it.

Speaking of rude at funerals, at my Mom's funeral we had a rude obnoxious funeral crasher.  This woman had never met my Mom.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dionysusaur: That would merely be surprising.  Farking the corpse, or maybe farking their bereaved spouse ON the corpse - THAT would be rude.


This, it's first thing I thought of too
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So no casket selfies?
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. No mention of hitting on the widow.

My list appears to be different.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is it "taking photographs"?

/ dnrtfa
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Presented for your approval...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Is it "taking photographs"?

/ dnrtfa


That is one of them, yes.  Dress appropriately for whatever culture it is in/for, don't sit there texting/meme-ing/etc, be supportive.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Went to a Ukrainian Orthodox funeral for our neighbor who had been killed by a bear. When everyone got up to do mass my father leans over to me and says a line from O' Brother Where Art Thou: "Tough times have flushed the chumps. Everyone's looking for answers." Took everything I had to keep from bursting out laughing.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bone the corpse?
 
neongoats
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is pooping in the corpse's mouth still on the table?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Save yourself time from reading the article.

1. Don't use phone
2. Dress appropriately
3. Be supportive

and what that guy puffy999 said above.
 
nytmare
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Poking old people and saying "you're next"?
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I need to add 'dress in loud colors' to my funeral wishes. It goes with the open bar anyway.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The rudest thing?

Depends on whose funeral.

During sixth day of TFG's it would be pretty rude not to clear way and give people a chance to step out of the conga line when they are about to drop dead from exhaustion.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Let's ask Randal
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Went to a Ukrainian Orthodox funeral for our neighbor who had been killed by a bear. When everyone got up to do mass my father leans over to me and says a line from O' Brother Where Art Thou: "Tough times have flushed the chumps. Everyone's looking for answers." Took everything I had to keep from bursting out laughing.



I do wonder what funerals for people who have...non traditional...deaths are like.  Do people dance around the issue when they speak? I have no intention of having a funeral, but if for some reason people insisted, I would definitely want my friends to really hammer that point home as much as possible, to the point of the absurd.  "...yada yada a real zest for life, right up until the bear attack....yada yada...dedicated runner, but that 4:30 mile just wasn't enough to out maneuver the bear."  "Well, everyone's covered <me> pretty well up to now, so apropos of nothing I thought I'd take a couple minutes to really familiarize you with the physical capabilities and hunting techniques of the Kodiak Bear.  If you'll just look over here to the power point presentation I've prepared...."
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Russ1642: Went to a Ukrainian Orthodox funeral for our neighbor who had been killed by a bear. When everyone got up to do mass my father leans over to me and says a line from O' Brother Where Art Thou: "Tough times have flushed the chumps. Everyone's looking for answers." Took everything I had to keep from bursting out laughing.


I do wonder what funerals for people who have...non traditional...deaths are like.  Do people dance around the issue when they speak? I have no intention of having a funeral, but if for some reason people insisted, I would definitely want my friends to really hammer that point home as much as possible, to the point of the absurd.  "...yada yada a real zest for life, right up until the bear attack....yada yada...dedicated runner, but that 4:30 mile just wasn't enough to out maneuver the bear."  "Well, everyone's covered <me> pretty well up to now, so apropos of nothing I thought I'd take a couple minutes to really familiarize you with the physical capabilities and hunting techniques of the Kodiak Bear.  If you'll just look over here to the power point presentation I've prepared...."


If I go out death by bear I want my friends to crudely shoot a film depicting my last moments against the bear.

They'd do it, too.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm donating mine to science when that time comes so they can see how I doubled my initial life expectancy (and counting).  No funeral here.
 
Mock26
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
F*rk  the deceased? That seems like it would be a bit on the rude side.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Russ1642: Went to a Ukrainian Orthodox funeral for our neighbor who had been killed by a bear. When everyone got up to do mass my father leans over to me and says a line from O' Brother Where Art Thou: "Tough times have flushed the chumps. Everyone's looking for answers." Took everything I had to keep from bursting out laughing.


I do wonder what funerals for people who have...non traditional...deaths are like.  Do people dance around the issue when they speak? I have no intention of having a funeral, but if for some reason people insisted, I would definitely want my friends to really hammer that point home as much as possible, to the point of the absurd.  "...yada yada a real zest for life, right up until the bear attack....yada yada...dedicated runner, but that 4:30 mile just wasn't enough to out maneuver the bear."  "Well, everyone's covered <me> pretty well up to now, so apropos of nothing I thought I'd take a couple minutes to really familiarize you with the physical capabilities and hunting techniques of the Kodiak Bear.  If you'll just look over here to the power point presentation I've prepared...."


Admit it, you're just wondering if your buddies will keep their traps shut in front of your grandma when you die of auto-erotic asphyxiation.

/Now about that powerpoint...
 
meathome
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: New Rising Sun: Russ1642: Went to a Ukrainian Orthodox funeral for our neighbor who had been killed by a bear. When everyone got up to do mass my father leans over to me and says a line from O' Brother Where Art Thou: "Tough times have flushed the chumps. Everyone's looking for answers." Took everything I had to keep from bursting out laughing.


I do wonder what funerals for people who have...non traditional...deaths are like.  Do people dance around the issue when they speak? I have no intention of having a funeral, but if for some reason people insisted, I would definitely want my friends to really hammer that point home as much as possible, to the point of the absurd.  "...yada yada a real zest for life, right up until the bear attack....yada yada...dedicated runner, but that 4:30 mile just wasn't enough to out maneuver the bear."  "Well, everyone's covered <me> pretty well up to now, so apropos of nothing I thought I'd take a couple minutes to really familiarize you with the physical capabilities and hunting techniques of the Kodiak Bear.  If you'll just look over here to the power point presentation I've prepared...."

If I go out death by bear I want my friends to crudely shoot a film depicting my last moments against the bear.

They'd do it, too.


Well, you can make some serious money with gay porn.

NTTAWWT
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: New Rising Sun: Russ1642: Went to a Ukrainian Orthodox funeral for our neighbor who had been killed by a bear. When everyone got up to do mass my father leans over to me and says a line from O' Brother Where Art Thou: "Tough times have flushed the chumps. Everyone's looking for answers." Took everything I had to keep from bursting out laughing.


I do wonder what funerals for people who have...non traditional...deaths are like.  Do people dance around the issue when they speak? I have no intention of having a funeral, but if for some reason people insisted, I would definitely want my friends to really hammer that point home as much as possible, to the point of the absurd.  "...yada yada a real zest for life, right up until the bear attack....yada yada...dedicated runner, but that 4:30 mile just wasn't enough to out maneuver the bear."  "Well, everyone's covered <me> pretty well up to now, so apropos of nothing I thought I'd take a couple minutes to really familiarize you with the physical capabilities and hunting techniques of the Kodiak Bear.  If you'll just look over here to the power point presentation I've prepared...."

If I go out death by bear I want my friends to crudely shoot a film depicting my last moments against the bear.

They'd do it, too.



Hope they're open minded
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: New Rising Sun: Russ1642: Went to a Ukrainian Orthodox funeral for our neighbor who had been killed by a bear. When everyone got up to do mass my father leans over to me and says a line from O' Brother Where Art Thou: "Tough times have flushed the chumps. Everyone's looking for answers." Took everything I had to keep from bursting out laughing.


I do wonder what funerals for people who have...non traditional...deaths are like.  Do people dance around the issue when they speak? I have no intention of having a funeral, but if for some reason people insisted, I would definitely want my friends to really hammer that point home as much as possible, to the point of the absurd.  "...yada yada a real zest for life, right up until the bear attack....yada yada...dedicated runner, but that 4:30 mile just wasn't enough to out maneuver the bear."  "Well, everyone's covered <me> pretty well up to now, so apropos of nothing I thought I'd take a couple minutes to really familiarize you with the physical capabilities and hunting techniques of the Kodiak Bear.  If you'll just look over here to the power point presentation I've prepared...."

If I go out death by bear I want my friends to crudely shoot a film depicting my last moments against the bear.

They'd do it, too.


...."Admit it, you aren't coming here to hunt" ?
 
Mock26
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: I'm donating mine to science when that time comes so they can see how I doubled my initial life expectancy (and counting).  No funeral here.


Me: When I die I want the remains of my body scattered from a helicopter over my home town.
Friend: So you want to be cremated?
Me: No.
 
falkone32
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Went to a Ukrainian Orthodox funeral for our neighbor who had been killed by a bear. When everyone got up to do mass my father leans over to me and says a line from O' Brother Where Art Thou: "Tough times have flushed the chumps. Everyone's looking for answers." Took everything I had to keep from bursting out laughing.


So many questions .....
 
WTP 2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
checking your watch as the casket goes by ???

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well...

When my parents pass away, and if my asshole shows up, I will definitely say "You're not welcome here, old man."

/Might spit on his face.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: So no casket selfies?


preview.redd.itView Full Size

That's merely tacky.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Well...

When my parents pass away, and if my asshole shows up, I will definitely say "You're not welcome here, old man."

/Might spit on his face.


*asshole uncle

/Whoops.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
decider.comView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Having worked in the industry I saw many inappropriate acts;  Attempting to take jewelry off the corpse, putting notes in the casket, putting bottles of whisky in the casket, wiping off cosmetics on the deceased face, pinching/sticking needles to the corpse -hard- to make certain they were dead, groping the widow for a cheap feel, real estate weasels asking the widow/widower if they wanted to sell their house, even one lawyer that wanted to tried to to sell his estate planning services.

Some people can be total sh*ts.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
One example:

During my Grandpa's funeral in 2012, my biatch cousin allowed her two kids to run around like it was a Chuck-E-Cheese.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Open the casket, put your butt up to it, lift one leg, squeeze out a long wet juicy fart, say "A little something for your trip", and then slam the lid back down.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wait until the deceased is bury to pee on them.  If you've waited this long, then you can wait a little longer.
 
EBN-OZN [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Taking pictures.
When my cousin died they had an open-casket viewing at a church in the small town where he had lived. There was this creepy chick sitting in the front pew, shooting flash photos of everybody who stepped up to the altar to pay respects.
Eventually, one of my other cousins went over to her and asked, "Who the fark are you?"
She replied, "Oh, I'm a journalist!"
She was some cub reporter for the local weekly paper. Apparenly, dead people are big news in Schlongwort, Iowa.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Picklehead: [YouTube video: Laugh for Chuckles]


Oddly enough, that episode was on TV just a few days after Betty White died. Her best line comes just after that scene (clip is skipped ahead):

Mary Tyler Moore (S06E07) Chuckles Bites the Dust
Youtube 2p8w1m7Febk
 
BaseballFan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My uncle passed away and in the tiny room where our family was gathered, the preacher had a microphone!!! and yelled about all kinds of baptist nonsense.  I had a severe hearing problem, so put my fingers in my ears. (You cannot do this discreetly.)  The preacher was outraged, and began yelling louder into the microphone.  I kept my fingers in my ears.  He finally stopped yelling, and glared at me, huffing and puffing.  I pulled my fingers out of my ears and said "Phew!!" I thought my mother was going to break my foot from stomping on it.  I thought the preacher was really rude.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pheelix
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Love at First Bite funeral scene
Youtube quNWcjeBLKM
 
bdub77
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
For my funeral I think it would be fun to pay a bunch of actors who don't know me to show up, just to inflate the crowd numbers a bit and make people think, 'wow that guy really had a lot of friends'. And then like halfway through have them do a full theatrical rendering of Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Yeah. That'll do.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bdub77: halfway through have them do a full theatrical rendering of Rocky Horror Picture Show.


Just The Time Warp.

No need to get carried away.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BaseballFan: My uncle passed away and in the tiny room where our family was gathered, the preacher had a microphone!!! and yelled about all kinds of baptist nonsense.  I had a severe hearing problem, so put my fingers in my ears. (You cannot do this discreetly.)  The preacher was outraged, and began yelling louder into the microphone.  I kept my fingers in my ears.  He finally stopped yelling, and glared at me, huffing and puffing.  I pulled my fingers out of my ears and said "Phew!!" I thought my mother was going to break my foot from stomping on it.  I thought the preacher was really rude.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

puffy999: Bone the corpse?


Cracking open a cold one is off menu?
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

2wolves: Having worked in the industry I saw many inappropriate acts;  Attempting to take jewelry off the corpse, putting notes in the casket, putting bottles of whisky in the casket, wiping off cosmetics on the deceased face, pinching/sticking needles to the corpse -hard- to make certain they were dead, groping the widow for a cheap feel, real estate weasels asking the widow/widower if they wanted to sell their house, even one lawyer that wanted to tried to to sell his estate planning services.

Some people can be total sh*ts.


Why is putting notes in so bad?
 
