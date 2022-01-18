 Skip to content
Bucket list: cage diving with sharks. Not on the bucket list: cage driving in a golf course pond
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A tip of the cap for finding a unique way to go.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cause of death not states.

Gonna guess drowning.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.awwmemes.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people can even mess that up

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


https://www.theonion.com/despondent​-tr​ump-drives-golf-cart-into-water-hazard​-1838927609
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am having trouble figuring out how this even can happen.

looked for some pictures of a caged golf cart and I guess this could be a death trap if it fell on the one side with a door and the other is jammed?


Fark user imageView Full Size



most others seemed to have plenty of room to get out if the person had average mobility

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: I am having trouble figuring out how this even can happen.

looked for some pictures of a caged golf cart and I guess this could be a death trap if it fell on the one side with a door and the other is jammed?


[Fark user image image 425x340]


most others seemed to have plenty of room to get out if the person had average mobility

[Fark user image image 425x340]


Could have hit his head, heart attack, freaked out, etc
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congratulations! Hole N' Done!
 
moike
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Bathtub Cynic:
Could have hit his head, heart attack, freaked out, etc

This, I'm willing to put money on he was dead before his socks got wet.
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I mean...if you define "Bucketlist Item" as "Something you have to do before you die"...it technically was.

/sorry
 
Dryad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: I am having trouble figuring out how this even can happen.


looked for some pictures of a caged golf cart and I guess this could be a death trap if it fell on the one side with a door and the other is jammed?


Some driving range cages only have one door. Older ones certainly.
Thought it would be limited to just the old ones, but an image search says people are not done trying to save a buck yet.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Hyjamon: I am having trouble figuring out how this even can happen.

looked for some pictures of a caged golf cart and I guess this could be a death trap if it fell on the one side with a door and the other is jammed?


[Fark user image image 425x340]


most others seemed to have plenty of room to get out if the person had average mobility

[Fark user image image 425x340]

Could have hit his head, heart attack, freaked out, etc


How'd you die?
Freaked out.
OK, stairs to the left, one cross each.
 
Salmon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dryad: Hyjamon: I am having trouble figuring out how this even can happen.

looked for some pictures of a caged golf cart and I guess this could be a death trap if it fell on the one side with a door and the other is jammed?


Some driving range cages only have one door. Older ones certainly.
Thought it would be limited to just the old ones, but an image search says people are not done trying to save a buck yet.
[Fark user image 600x450]


yeah, that would be a death trap if it rolled into water and on the door side.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Salmon: Dryad: Hyjamon: I am having trouble figuring out how this even can happen.

looked for some pictures of a caged golf cart and I guess this could be a death trap if it fell on the one side with a door and the other is jammed?


Some driving range cages only have one door. Older ones certainly.
Thought it would be limited to just the old ones, but an image search says people are not done trying to save a buck yet.
[Fark user image 600x450]

yeah, that would be a death trap if it rolled into water and on the door side.


I remember an article from a few years ago about a guy who had a riding lawnmower flip on him and pin him underwater

Similar principle at work here
 
genner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
maybe I don't golf the high end courses, but I've never seen one of those things anywhere near water. water really complicates the whole "collect and resell" aspect of driving range balls.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"And now you're going to die, wearing that stupid little hat."
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Some people can even mess that up

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x478]

/ https://www.theonion.com/despondent-​trump-drives-golf-cart-into-water-haza​rd-1838927609


Needs a severe list to port to be plausible.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
