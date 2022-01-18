 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Worldcrunch)   Do you have an asshat neighbor with a too-loud toilet? You may be able to contact the U.N. and get him prosecuted for violating your human rights   (worldcrunch.com) divider line
18
    More: Strange, Techno, Electronic music, World War II, Toilet, Supreme court, Kraftwerk, Karlheinz Stockhausen, La Spezia  
•       •       •

377 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2022 at 8:33 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In my house it's not the toilet that's the problem, it's what happens ON the toilet that's the problem.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the UN, For when you absolutely need a Strongly Worded Letter, accept no substitutes
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is a relative of Al Bundy their neighbor?

Married with children that's a man's flush
Youtube jHQWPI8JNxk
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lsherm: In my house it's not the toilet that's the problem, it's what happens ON the toilet that's the problem.


do you have an onlyfans site?
 
Mock26
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How was the United Nations involved? It only went as far as the Court of Cassation, an Italian court, and that court invoked the European Convention on Human Rights, which is not a UN organization.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lsherm: In my house it's not the toilet that's the problem, it's what happens ON the toilet that's the problem.


You gotta lift the lid, man.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Problem solved.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I WISH my neighbors would trade their new trendy city roosters for a loud toilet.  Or that their house would burn down with them in it; either one.
 
akallen404 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Reminds me of that old confucian fable.

They sue you for enjoying the scene of their cooking, you can pay them back with the sound of your money.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Heh. My condo has a living room wall adjacent to my neighbor's bathroom, which normally isn't a problem, but for whatever the reason every few weeks the guy is loudly sick in there in the morning at a volume I can hear. Don't think I'd take him to court over it, but occasionally entertain the idea of pounding on the wall when he's mid-puke and seeing where it leads.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What if your neighbor is a a too-loud toilet? Does that qualify you for refugee status?
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mock26: How was the United Nations involved? It only went as far as the Court of Cassation, an Italian court, and that court invoked the European Convention on Human Rights, which is not a UN organization.


So, you admit that they were UNinvolved.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I guess that at least two of the four brothers needed a very powerful toilet
to shuttle back and forth between their town and the Princess' castle.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mock26: How was the United Nations involved? It only went as far as the Court of Cassation, an Italian court, and that court invoked the European Convention on Human Rights, which is not a UN organization.


Subby is just an idiot.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Has this ever happened to you?

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Having to use my freshman dorm's bathroom on a Sunday morning.... that was a violation of my human rights, what occurred in there.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LoneVVolf: I WISH my neighbors would trade their new trendy city roosters for a loud toilet.  Or that their house would burn down with them in it; either one.


Read the bylaws that govern them.  In my neighborhood chickens must be kept in a coop that is 50' or more from the nearest structure.  Lots in my neighborhood are 50'x132'.  That makes it impossible to have chickens unless the lots on each side of yours are empty or the structures are only on the far half of each lot and yours is empty.  YMMV
 
Trocadero
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Having to use my freshman dorm's bathroom on a Sunday morning.... that was a violation of my human rights, what occurred in there.


I remember going to a bar after the big college rivalry football game. Two tickets in a large puddle of piss. From what I could guess on the section/row, that was $300 sitting in urine.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.