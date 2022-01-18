 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   When a matchmaking service can't find you a partner, don't immolate yourself with gasoline. Use Tinder instead   (yahoo.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Silly Noises
Youtube vgO4buIZccM


First thing I thought of.
Just make some stupid noises.
DRTFA
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Tinder to light the gasoline.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's hot
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The man doused himself in gasoline and set himself ablaze with a lighter after being denied a match

"Can I have a match?" "No." "How about a lighter?" "Sure, here you go."
 
dready zim
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not sure the burn victim look is going to improve his chances with the ladies.
 
tasteme
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If I thought like that years ago I would have been toast.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"international marriage agency "

Seems like one of those things where there's going to be some forms and legalese you have to sign that says "no matter what anyone tells you, technically this isn't human trafficking and is totally legal."
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
almost every single person who ever lived got laid at least once, right? that's how we all got here. try not to fret about it, it makes you look like the kind of guy a girl probably doesn't want to fark
 
nytmare
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Are there a lot of people out there who happen to speak Korean but don't live in Korea and are looking for a single 64-year-old man from Korea to marry?
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
image.rakuten.co.jpView Full Size
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't know why he couldn't find a wife by himself.

Apparently he's pretty hot.
 
starsrift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

nytmare: Are there a lot of people out there who happen to speak Korean but don't live in Korea and are looking for a single 64-year-old man from Korea to marry?


아니.
 
valenumr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's a slow burn, subby
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When you have a dispute with someone you do not extract revenge on yourself. Rule 1 of revenge.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "international marriage agency "

Seems like one of those things where there's going to be some forms and legalese you have to sign that says "no matter what anyone tells you, technically this isn't human trafficking and is totally legal."


In Canada, this must be perfectly legal, as I personally know a guy who actually got a mail order bride from China, married her 30 years ago and they've been running a gamer store on our Main street ever since
 
Slappy Longballs
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The man doused himself in gasoline and set himself ablaze with a lighter after being denied a match, local outlets reported.

No way that's an accident. Cute, Insider journalist, real cute.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
some of us are better off alone than with a crazy female.
 
camaroash
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Beavis & Butthead / Wax - California
Youtube 91MtNBYW2gY
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A man set himself on fire after a matchmaking agency refused to arrange a marriage for him

I can't imagine why they didn't think he was marriage material.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fireproof: A man set himself on fire after a matchmaking agency refused to arrange a marriage for him

I can't imagine why they didn't think he was marriage material.


Username seems relevant.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
well, now he does not stand a chance of finding someone...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuartp9
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "international marriage agency "

Seems like one of those things where there's going to be some forms and legalese you have to sign that says "no matter what anyone tells you, technically this isn't human trafficking and is totally legal."


I wonder if they have any Australian mail order brides..

Australian Mail Order Brides
Youtube WSM7qt634nU
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jerry Curlan's Horsey: New Rising Sun: "international marriage agency "

Seems like one of those things where there's going to be some forms and legalese you have to sign that says "no matter what anyone tells you, technically this isn't human trafficking and is totally legal."

In Canada, this must be perfectly legal, as I personally know a guy who actually got a mail order bride from China, married her 30 years ago and they've been running a gamer store on our Main street ever since


It can and does work but the odds are low. Most men want a submissive wife, the woman bides her time till she can get a green card or citizenship then jumps ship. Very few actually stick it out. Then there are the full-on green card scams, etc. It all boils down to communication of the wants and needs of both parties.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The man doused himself in gasoline and set himself ablaze with a lighter after being denied a match, local outlets reported.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well done subs.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A 64-year-old South Korean man set himself on fire after a heated dispute with a matchmaking agency that refused to arrange a marriage on his behalf.

I see what you did there.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ad aware, you need to do a better job of ad placement.  Not cool.

https://beap.gemini.yahoo.com/mbclk?b​v​=1.0.0&es=G6A48p0GIS8l9eWXBNy2pc6yAyxf​spFAaxuHMQYGm4DJBr8dxrfED1RCNjMbGACId7​imKO61ztMfB2yjC76A35enO_sO0OyUIWZWZ4iD​l_IdDuF6v.v2TEoZLLhTMJuSujCh1_TrrDTFE5​p6.fNmcShtrmY5Bcu2Vq4rUYCid6JSkSPqeePm​tRTUB6AmQGl7E3zDx7mP2W.j0kc5q1CXUVqG4Y​Ovu5rl9LmK1YAccmNfirlrmJIxNkF3kiLNUNFH​JqvDxAsVlElUXAgVVUEyR4W6yxK9P6jl1CnC_s​AisF3CNt_ve8SrS1qnXLUUAWvp__hqByDlnlEn​jxUJibPmnGFJTPxLlNdXfqM5uvv7HtGGnZMZtw​dXeD9AGPq54JX1nS93z9QwK5eQszle7hUbxUwQ​ykaMa1H.bdXERO1R3MEMyKEVLnnV3YYr8NSkTP​PeBj5HV1mV6ZBHu2jE5Zh8DY8VCGRknytUwLRa​lKmWpjjvdL7XdeMn_WyyqW3CgK6DVV6ITZfQxx​m1RocrM.1BOHfAZkws_O6uEYw04hP0M7y3DAp5​a6UXbT_QlMiviS38yML.3jtDjJtzYtLjv1NGTb​K0Nda0ab1e.fAArVcdIvWvIqbn2jDrAmHvPM1o​Jam8CLFVRx8aPIbjlOyOpLOK&ap=pp%3Dm%2Cp​i%3D0%2Cst%3Dc%2Csi%3D0%2Csa%3D3429167​8749
 
valenumr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Slappy Longballs: The man doused himself in gasoline and set himself ablaze with a lighter after being denied a match, local outlets reported.

No way that's an accident. Cute, Insider journalist, real cute.


Was it a fark lighter?
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Jerry Curlan's Horsey: New Rising Sun: "international marriage agency "

Seems like one of those things where there's going to be some forms and legalese you have to sign that says "no matter what anyone tells you, technically this isn't human trafficking and is totally legal."

In Canada, this must be perfectly legal, as I personally know a guy who actually got a mail order bride from China, married her 30 years ago and they've been running a gamer store on our Main street ever since

It can and does work but the odds are low. Most men want a submissive wife, the woman bides her time till she can get a green card or citizenship then jumps ship. Very few actually stick it out. Then there are the full-on green card scams, etc. It all boils down to communication of the wants and needs of both parties.


I know him from school. He introduced her as the mother when my wife and his were in baby classes.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You really shouldn't immolate yourself.

This helpful life tidbit brought to you by Captain Billy's Fish Sticks. Bake safely.
 
valenumr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Surprised it hasn't been done: "build a man a fire, and he will be warm for the night. Set a man on fire, and he will be warm for the rest of his life" - Thich Quang Duc
 
