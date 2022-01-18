 Skip to content
 
(UPI)   Are you in the market for a new boat? How about a retired Staten Island Ferry boat for only $250,000. Disclaimer: it needs more than a little work   (upi.com) divider line
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fixer upper and Staten Island...

*Shudders*
 
neongoats
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No, but I keep scouring coastal craigslists for the perfect 27 to 38-ish foot sailboat so I can Sam Holmes my ass away from the flaming ruins of civilization.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah. Good luck with that.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) - Ferry Fight Scene (5/10) | Movieclips
Youtube ORrQKFliVLM

i see why....
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think I rode on it in the 1970s.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Weird how nobody wants to drop a half million bucks on a couple thousand tons of inconveniently located hazmat.
 
tasteme
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

neongoats: No, but I keep scouring coastal craigslists for the perfect 27 to 38-ish foot sailboat so I can Sam Holmes my ass away from the flaming ruins of civilization.


Please go on. I love ferry tales.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did they clean the COVID out of it?
 
Salmon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Yeah. Good luck with that.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x356]


where is that one?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Can I turn it into a fishing boat?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is it the one Spalding Gray jumped and killed himself on?
 
xxmedium
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
>The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services listed the boat, the John F. Kennedy, on auction website Public Surplus after it failed to sell for the asking price of $250,000.

Interested bidders discovered it only had reversing engines and a stuck rudder that perpetually caused it to go back and to the left, back and to the left, back and to the left.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: I think I rode on it in the 1970s.


Did they get the smell out yet?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Get some Ethereum/NFT weenies to bid on it and turn it into a floating crypto palace. They can sail it out to international waters and gamble on ape knife fights or whatever.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Yeah. Good luck with that.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x356]


That's not the JFK. That one is more interesting. I'd rather have that than this:
silive.comView Full Size

which is the JFK.
 
riknight
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Yeah. Good luck with that.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x356]


they cut her up a few years ago.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Salmon: AbuHashish: Yeah. Good luck with that.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x356]

where is that one?


Scrapped in 2015.
 
ababyatemydingo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There is a secondary market for used ferries.

There are two ferry companies that haul people and cargo between the North and South Islands here in New Zealand.

When you ride them you sometimes see some of the original signage in Dutch or Danish
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good time in Wyoming with a boat like that.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I heard the head was shot
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Yeah. Good luck with that.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x356]


Came here to reference the Kalakala. To bad somebody didn't save her. Had some fun times aboard. They briefly let us have gigs aboard and one of my bands played on her. Then when that got screwed up and no one was allowed on board, we broke on to her and had a friend's big birthday celebration aboard

/ Good times.
// Aboard.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Salmon: AbuHashish: Yeah. Good luck with that.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x356]

where is that one?


The scrappers.

A bit survived at a waterfront restaurant on Alki and someone else bought a few bits of her.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AbuHashish: Yeah. Good luck with that.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x356]


Yup. That ended...poorly.

Seattle ferry for a long time. Converted to cannery in Alaska.
Someone somehow got it unimbedded in the mud and towed back to Seattle. Spent a few homeless years being towed around the area. Quite a few volunteers helped, but it simply needed a lot of money. I think it got scrapped.
Can't remember the name. Kahlelaka?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you have the money you could gut that thing and make a really cool house boat out of it.
 
