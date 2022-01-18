 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guinness World Records)   World's Oldest Man Dies. Why does this keep happening?   (guinnessworldrecords.com) divider line
26
    More: Obvious, Oldest people, Guinness World Records, Gerontology, Twin Galaxies, World record, World records, Senior Gerontology Consultant Robert Young, Family  
•       •       •

386 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2022 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The vaccine?

/stands back
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...because he was 112?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After a while, they've done everything else, and it's all that's left.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world's oldest man never dies.   He just gets a new identity from time to time
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being second-oldest in the world is pretty cool because you know for sure you'll get a promotion soon.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hereinNC: The world's oldest man never dies.   He just gets a new identity from time to time


Dr Who gets everywhere
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hereinNC: The world's oldest man never dies.   He just gets a new identity from time to time


Just like al Qaeda's #2
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm. I believe there are Yogis in India that are 120+ years. Not sure how accurate this "oldest man" thing is.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Early HOTY material right here.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Devil's Bartender: Hmm. I believe there are Yogis in India that are 120+ years. Not sure how accurate this "oldest man" thing is.


Theres a difference between 'unverfiably old and claiming whatever age you want' and 'there are actual records of birth and provable'

Because while you 'believe' there are 120+ year old yogis in india, not one of them can prove it and they will continue to claim whatever the fk they want
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
About time. FFS.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: Hmm. I believe there are Yogis in India that are 120+ years. Not sure how accurate this "oldest man" thing is.


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_​o​f_the_verified_oldest_people
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: Hmm. I believe there are Yogis in India that are 120+ years. Not sure how accurate this "oldest man" thing is.


You'd think a steady diet of pic-a-nic baskets would make that difficult.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: Hmm. I believe there are Yogis in India that are 120+ years. Not sure how accurate this "oldest man" thing is.


That's the whole problem, they ask for proof
 
Cheesehead_Dave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Being second-oldest in the world is pretty cool because you know for sure you'll get a promotion soon.


Unless you croak before the oldest guy does.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: The Devil's Bartender: Hmm. I believe there are Yogis in India that are 120+ years. Not sure how accurate this "oldest man" thing is.

You'd think a steady diet of pic-a-nic baskets would make that difficult.


He's 'smarter than the average bear', so he's been eating healthier.  Only filches pic-a-nic baskets from Vegans.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I blame gravity
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Another one scratched off Hillary'shiat listt >_>
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Akuinnen: Another one scratched off Hillary'shiat listt >_>


whooa.. *hit list
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hereinNC: The world's oldest man never dies.   He just gets a new identity from time to time


missionlogpodcast.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
With Antonina, he lived a kind and long life "without hurting anyone" (which Saturnino himself defined the secret of his longevity) and had seven daughters.

One of the minor benefits of living that long is that you get to say whatever you like when people inevitably ask what the secret of your longevity is. Tell them it's being kind. Tell them it's cigars and brandy. Say that it's doing star jumps or running in place or a vigorous daily wank. They can't tell you you're wrong unless they've lived as long as you have.

Of course the major benefit is not dying, which shouldn't be ignored. As miserable as I may be sometimes, overall I quite like being alive. I also like continuing to see what the future brings, even when it's mostly shiate.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Being second-oldest in the world is pretty cool because you know for sure you'll get a promotion soon.


Not necessarily...
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Being second-oldest in the world is pretty cool because you know for sure you'll get a promotion soon.


Uh, that's not exactly how it works.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What's his secret? He didn't look a day over 94!
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fun fact: the reason we keep seeing these "oldest man dies" articles but no "oldest person dies" articles is because the world's oldest living person, 119 year old Kane Tanaka, has held the title for three and a half years. In a few weeks she will become the second oldest verified person of all time.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.