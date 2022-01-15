 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   D.C. Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld announces plans to retire in 6 months on news that there's really nothing left in the system for him to break   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Least he could do is throw himself in front of a train.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wiedefeld said the next six months will give Metro's board time to find his replacement and ensure an orderly transition.

Hire a donkey. A drunk donkey. Have it answer yes/no questions based on where it shiats. You'll get better results than the current DC senior leadership provides.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Least he could do is throw himself in front of a train.


The trains would actually have to be operating in order for that to happen.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hold on...hold the phone! I hear that you guys in DC still have bridges and you can even drive over some of them....VERY slowly...
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Does this mean he's gotten the DC MetroFark user image
??
 
jjorsett
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Least he could do is throw himself in front of a train.


Or go to NYC where somebody would do that for him.
 
margarito bandito
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is a 7000 series retirement.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Least he could do is throw himself in front of a train.


did we ever get a thread for that?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Least he could do is throw himself in front of a train.


The CEO of the Atlanta transit system did that last week. Link.
 
austerity101
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Least he could do is throw himself in front of a train.

The CEO of the Atlanta transit system did that last week. Link.


Well that's certainly something. As a depressive with suicidal ideation, I've noticed that the suicidal generally fall into two categories:

- People who are in despair and see no point in suffering on. This tends to cover most "common" people and celebrities.

- Cowards who don't see a way out on top of the self-inflicted bullsh*t that's coming their way. This tends to covers politicians and other elected officials, especially the higher you go.

So which was this guy?
 
