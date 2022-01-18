 Skip to content
(Denver Channel)   Griswold sues to ban county clerk from overseeing 2022 elections. Uncle Eddie unavailable for comment   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shiatter's VERY full.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And the county commissioners are going to vote to disqualify her as well.  I wonder who is gaslighting her in the background to the point where she keeps doubling down on this bullshiat.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

little big man: And the county commissioners are going to vote to disqualify her as well.  I wonder who is gaslighting her in the background to the point where she keeps doubling down on this bullshiat.


It'd be shorter to make a list of who isn't lately
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Anyone translate that article for me, please?

Did the one chick post conspiracy shiat online?
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ less than a minute ago  
*UNCLE* Eddie?
 
