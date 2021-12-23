 Skip to content
(Guardian)   If any of you had headaches, short-term fatigue, or arm pain after your first COVID vaccine shot no you didn't   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Placebo, Clinical trial, Nocebo, negative version of the placebo effect, Pharmacology, clinical trials of Covid vaccines, substantial proportion of milder side-effects, side-effects  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are neurotic AF, most "side effects" are bullshiat.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first shot had no side effects whatsoever.  My second one made me feel rough for a day.  My booster kicked my ass all over the playground.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah, I totally imagined those chills and sore shoulder
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: My first shot had no side effects whatsoever.  My second one made me feel rough for a day.  My booster kicked my ass all over the playground.


Same results here.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: People are neurotic AF, most "side effects" are bullshiat.


I think we're going to learn the same about people who suffer from "long COVID.@

The likely outcome is that a Venn diagram showing the people who suffer "long COVID" and people who are hypochondriacs in denial will be a farming circle.
 
genner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So that massive rash down my arm after the second Moderna shot was a hallucination?......cool.
 
parrellel [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Definitely didn't lose feeling in my left arm for a couple hours, totally in my head that it happened while I was driving my car.  Totally.
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
One strange thing I noticed was an odd soreness in my eye muscles for a couple days.  If I looked up, down or side to side I could feel it.  Definitely wasn't my imagination.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Still better than the Arecibo effect

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
majestic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My flu shot was worse than my covid shots.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Uhhh, no.

Pretty sure the soreness in my arm was a direct result of the needle penetrating the skin and having a foreign substance inserted into it.

Benevolent Misanthrope: My first shot had no side effects whatsoever.  My second one made me feel rough for a day.  My booster kicked my ass all over the playground.


About the same, except for the aforementioned arm soreness on that first dose. Felt crappy for about a day after the second shot.  I didn't notice any side effects from the booster.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That might have explain why when my dad got vaccinated, the arm where he got the shot was never sore but the other arm was.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: My first shot had no side effects whatsoever.  My second one made me feel rough for a day.  My booster kicked my ass all over the playground.


I didn't notice anything, except a sore arm. My wife felt a bit under the weather (tired, blah blah) for a day or two. The boys didn't really notice anything, sore arms. The girls, all but one was tired and so on, like mom.

How much of this is psychosomatic because of what people read as the potential after effects? I can't say.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I think the Guardian just called you a pansy.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So subby is saying that my penis growing by 3 inches is all just in my mind. Right.
 
abitofbuffalo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Definitely had a splitting headache after the first shot, but may have also been dehydration because I went straight back to work and did all sorts of heavy lifting that day. Other shots, nada.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In each trial, those in the placebo arm were given injections of inactive salt solution instead of vaccine.

Hey, maybe getting injected with saline solution has side effects too!
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Lambskincoat: People are neurotic AF, most "side effects" are bullshiat.

I think we're going to learn the same about people who suffer from "long COVID.@

The likely outcome is that a Venn diagram showing the people who suffer "long COVID" and people who are hypochondriacs in denial will be a farming circle.


That I won't say because my BiL is seeing some odd neurological scans from Covid survivors.
 
Alunan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I definitely had arm pain like 5 hours later and I wasn't thinking about it at all so I am fairly certain it wasn't a placebo or imagined effect. I got the shot, forgot about it, was playing an online game and it hurt at the shot site, sore, but noticeable.

I did get chills after my 2nd shot, but I get those anyways sometimes, these were pretty bad. Again I wasn't really thinking about it, so IDK.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It was my body's warmongering reaction to a protein it had seen prior that did it for me.
 
The Tony Danzas
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
After the first shot (AstraZeneca), I got the migraine/fever/chills triple bill, and had to take a day off work.  After the second shot (Moderna), it was more or less the same.  For the third shot (Moderna), there was perhaps a mild headache and general soreness.  For that last one, I can completely believe the side effects was an anxiety-related thing.  But for the first two, there's no way it was that.

Also, as far as the vaccine goes, despite the above, I would give it a review of "A+++, would get shot again."
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
After I got the booster I found my senses were elevated as was my strength and I was able to crawl up walls.

No wait - that was from that radioactive spider.

Wait wait wait - scratch that - I was drunk.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I believe in the placebo effect, and I also know that being aware of it only blunts its effectiveness.

Having said that, as a 50 year old guy, the second shot definitely landed me on my ass for a bit more than a day.  Not dead-to-the-world, but tired enough I was glad I had the day off.  I don't recall my arm being especially sore, and I'm used to noticing the after-effects of the flu shot which are pretty mild.

And I was not anxious or suffering from something else I was blaming on the vaccine, nor did I have any expectations of anything but a repeat of my first jab which was basically nothing.

Then again, they're only claiming 2/3 of reported symptoms were not actually from the vaccine.  I could be in the other 1/3.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sore arm after my first shot. Second shot my arm was so sore I couldn't lift my elbow above my neck.

I got my booster shot at the same time as my flu shot, so sore in both arms. That was dumb.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"...and arm pain are not..."

Uhm... y'all just jammed a needle in my arm. My anxiety didn't make me imagine that boys and girls.
 
Headso
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My kid had a reaction the second shot where he did sleep a lot that following day/night he went to bed super early, a little kid I don't think would mentally will himself into falling asleep early as part of placebo effect.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Can we stop lying about obvious things?  Please?  Of course the side effects are mostly real and not reverse placebo effects.  Don't be farking stupid.

Here's another one: The saying that masks don't restrict airflow or oxygen levels or the like.  Oh really?  Then how come athletes (Olympics, NFL, NBA, MLB, etc.) universally don't wear them when competing?  Of course they restrict airflow.  They don't restrict airflow enough to be a problem during light to moderate activity in healthy people. Just farking say that.  Say all of that.  Stop farking lying.

Lying about little things make people not believe you about the big ones.

TL;DR:

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The vaccine turned me into a newt!
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I read TFA, and it doesn't seem to say what it thinks it does:
More than two-thirds of the common side-effects people experience after a Covid jab can be attributed to a negative version of the placebo effect rather than the vaccine itself, researchers claim.

The claim is that telling people "oogabooga, scary side effects from the vaccine" can cause people to believe they're experiencing those side effects, but it's really just psychosomatic.

But then:
Kaptchuck and Dr Julia Haas at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston analysed adverse events reported during a dozen clinical trials of Covid vaccines. In each trial, those in the placebo arm were given injections of inactive salt solution instead of vaccine...
Writing in the journal Jama Network Open, the researchers describe how after the first injection more than 35% of those in the placebo groups experienced so-called "systemic" side-effects, such as headache and fatigue, with 16% reporting site-specific ailments including arm pain or redness or swelling at the injection site.
As expected, those who received a first shot of vaccine were more likely to experience side-effects. About 46% reported systemic symptoms and two-thirds experienced arm pain or other localised symptoms at the injection site.
When the researchers looked at side-effects after the second jab, they found the rate of headaches or other systemic symptoms was nearly twice as high in the vaccine group compared with the placebo group, at 61% and 32% respectively. The difference was even greater for local ailments, reaching 73% among those who had the vaccine and 12% in the placebo group.

So, the article seems to say that more than two-thirds of the common side-effects people experience are legit, as shown by placebo-controlled trials.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My boss had terrible side effects after her second shot so she took the day after off. Surprise, surprise, everyone who got the second shot after that had terrible side effects and took a day off. Really encouraged everyone to get vaccinated.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I didn't feel it until it woke me from a sound sleep but go on.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I had insomnia, uncontrollable shivering, the feeling of being constantly cold and not being able to warm up, nauseous to the point of not being able to eat anything for a whole day and couldn't lift my arm up over my shoulder without incredible pain for a week. In the small periods when i actually did fall asleep those first few days after i had what i could only describe as incredibly weird fever dreams of chaos.

Didn't stop me from getting my second shot ASAP, though.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Uh huh.  My arm hurt like crazy after both shots and the booster. No other symptoms. Nobody is going to convince me that my arm didn't hurt.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: People are neurotic AF, most "side effects" are bullshiat.


HAS ANYONE EVER HAD SHORTTERM ARM FATIGUE?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Headso: My kid had a reaction the second shot where he did sleep a lot that following day/night he went to bed super early, a little kid I don't think would mentally will himself into falling asleep early as part of placebo effect.


My youngest had no side effects with either shot, but my oldest had a 102 fever and fatigue for a day after her second shot.
 
acloverandabee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I barfed for 2 days after the second shot.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: I read TFA, and it doesn't seem to say what it thinks it does:
More than two-thirds of the common side-effects people experience after a Covid jab can be attributed to a negative version of the placebo effect rather than the vaccine itself, researchers claim.

The claim is that telling people "oogabooga, scary side effects from the vaccine" can cause people to believe they're experiencing those side effects, but it's really just psychosomatic.

But then:
Kaptchuck and Dr Julia Haas at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston analysed adverse events reported during a dozen clinical trials of Covid vaccines. In each trial, those in the placebo arm were given injections of inactive salt solution instead of vaccine...
Writing in the journal Jama Network Open, the researchers describe how after the first injection more than 35% of those in the placebo groups experienced so-called "systemic" side-effects, such as headache and fatigue, with 16% reporting site-specific ailments including arm pain or redness or swelling at the injection site.
As expected, those who received a first shot of vaccine were more likely to experience side-effects. About 46% reported systemic symptoms and two-thirds experienced arm pain or other localised symptoms at the injection site.
When the researchers looked at side-effects after the second jab, they found the rate of headaches or other systemic symptoms was nearly twice as high in the vaccine group compared with the placebo group, at 61% and 32% respectively. The difference was even greater for local ailments, reaching 73% among those who had the vaccine and 12% in the placebo group.

So, the article seems to say that more than two-thirds of the common side-effects people experience are legit, as shown by placebo-controlled trials.


Hey, look at big brain reading the article. He doesn't even know this is an personal anecdote thread.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Benevolent Misanthrope: My first shot had no side effects whatsoever.  My second one made me feel rough for a day.  My booster kicked my ass all over the playground.

Same results here.


Yep, same with me.

1st shot, arm good and sore but nothing else. 2nd shot, felt like I had the flu for 1 day then 100% fine the day after. Booster shot - farked me the fark UP. I was very sick for one day, running a fever, then totally drained and empty the second day - which, because I got my booster on 12/23/21 happened to be Xmas eve and Xmas, a good excuse for not showing to the family Xmas gathering. The family Xmas gathering where literally 6 out of 10 planned attendees got notified on the morning of 12/24/21 that they had been exposed to COVID a week prior and three of them were showing symptoms... but they all got together anyway.
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What the shiat? I very much experienced fatigue the day of my shots, plus a sore arm for a few days afterward. I didn't imagine that. I know the difference between real and fake, TYVM. Thankfully, I didn't experience any side effects beyond those. I knew a few people for whom the shots knocked them on their ass for about 12-18 hours, and I wanted no part of that.
 
70Ford
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Yeah, I totally imagined those chills and sore shoulder


This.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
First shot, nothing. Second one just some injection site soreness. I think the second person hit a nerve cause I didn't even feel the first one, but the second shot hurt.

Booster was an ass kicker. Didn't feel sick or anything. Just super tired and extreme fatigue. All of my limbs felt like they weight 1000 Lbs each. I slept for like 12 hours and was fine the next morning.
 
anfrind
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
On a more serious note, I had to get a TD booster about six months before I became eligible for the COVID vaccine.  The COVID shots were practically painless in comparison to the TD shot.

/did experience significant fatigue the day after the second COVID shot
//totally worth it, though
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I spent two days in bed with fever and chills after my second shot.   I have never had a reaction to a vaccine before that incident.
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My first shot caused a band of pain from my pec around to the inside edge of my shoulder blade.  Within a few hours, it had shrunk and concentrated to the deltoid where it hung around for a couple days.  2nd shot was barely anything.  3rd shot even less.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: WTFDYW: Benevolent Misanthrope: My first shot had no side effects whatsoever.  My second one made me feel rough for a day.  My booster kicked my ass all over the playground.

Same results here.

Yep, same with me.

1st shot, arm good and sore but nothing else. 2nd shot, felt like I had the flu for 1 day then 100% fine the day after. Booster shot - farked me the fark UP. I was very sick for one day, running a fever, then totally drained and empty the second day - which, because I got my booster on 12/23/21 happened to be Xmas eve and Xmas, a good excuse for not showing to the family Xmas gathering. The family Xmas gathering where literally 6 out of 10 planned attendees got notified on the morning of 12/24/21 that they had been exposed to COVID a week prior and three of them were showing symptoms... but they all got together anyway.


#4 here. I got the Pfizer booster Saturday at noon and I still have a midgrade fever, muscle aches and GI problems. Plus, I think she jammed that farker in the bone, for God's sake. But Sunday and Monday were pure hell.
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Even if this is true, why say it?  Denying or minimizing side effects from vaccines (and they certainly do exist even if they're worth it) seems like a sure way to make people thing scientists and doctors are misleading them and don't care about their concerns.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Benevolent Misanthrope: My first shot had no side effects whatsoever.  My second one made me feel rough for a day.  My booster kicked my ass all over the playground.

Same results here.


I'll third that; I had some soreness in my arm after the first shot, but no more than I usually get from the flu shot.

I figured the pattern was because, in between the second shot and the booster, I actually had Covid.  Now I'm not so sure.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

genner: So that massive rash down my arm after the second Moderna shot was a hallucination?......cool.


You might want to read the article, instead of shooting your mouth.

It says 2/3 of "reactions" not all reactions. and is specifically ones people could suffer for other causes or create in their own minds.

Rashes are not really in that list.

For me, my arm was sore for a couple days, but only at the injection site which was also slightly inflames and warmer then the rest of my arm. Basically the bodies standard reaction to having something jabbed into it.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MythDragon: So subby is saying that my penis growing by 3 inches is all just in my mind. Right.


Your symptoms will subside if you stop looking at those pictures on the internet.
Yes, those. You know perfectly well which ones.
 
