(Jalopnik)   Not news: Woman rescued after she drives car acros frozen river. News: She snaps a selfie on the car as it sinks into the water. Fark: A neighbor's home camera recorded her speeding across the river   (jalopnik.com) divider line
    More: Followup, English-language films, local people, rescue attempt, Driving, Automobile, Zachary King, Freezing, CTV News Ottawa  
posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2022 at 4:18 PM



Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not understanding the problem.  She was living her best life.  Why do people have to hate on her expressing herself?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
She really was doing like 60 down a frozen lake. I can't really be mad at that.

That's f*cking impressive.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Warthog: I'm not understanding the problem.  She was living her best life.  Why do people have to hate on her expressing herself?


YOLO!

Which is why you don't take chances! Christ, you only live once!

Though, if I'm reading my lights correctly, she tried to back out of the hole. If I'm not, she signaled the turn.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Did we check whether there was someone in the trunk? Asking for a Shadow.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Please tell me she was under the influence. No one can be that dumb.
 
telejester
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Greenlighted earlier?
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: She really was doing like 60 down a frozen lake. I can't really be mad at that.

That's f*cking impressive.


37mph = 60 kmph
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Difficult to tell for sure, but she looks to be completely dry. Good luck working this out with the insurers, kind of looks like she planned it.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She's going to get a healthy towing bill in the mail come spring.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user image
The neighbors really wanted to drown her but the good-hearted kayak talked them out of it.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've played a number of games in the street as a kid, and everyone knew what to do if someone yelled, "CAR!"

Not sure that's typical of ice hockey, but we don't get much of that here.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Never let someone you're cheating on borrow your car.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm sure her ex-boyfriend is wondering where his car is...
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: NewportBarGuy: She really was doing like 60 down a frozen lake. I can't really be mad at that.

That's f*cking impressive.

37mph = 60 kmph


Looks like she's doing quite a bit better than 37 in the video.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

edmo: Please tell me she was under the influence. No one can be that dumb.


i love your optimism!
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

The perfect movie poster for 2021.

Willingly riding your sh*it box into the cold embrace of an icy grave.
 
robodog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hopefully Canada is like the US and she'll have to pay for an environmental cleanup firm to mitigate the fluids that leaked from her vehicle and for the specialty recovery service to retrieve her car from the river.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It was fun. I hope she does it again,... when no one can help her stupid ass.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I might just sink a yellow car myself.
 
