Giant Meteor ramps up campaign with livestream starting 3pm ET
    Unlikely, Asteroid, Near-Earth object, Italy's Virtual Telescope Project, Mars, humongous asteroid flies, closest approach, Elizabeth Howell, icy space rocks  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hurry up!
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOY (including tag) candidate here.  Me likey.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there charges for the snacks?
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1994 PC....so a Pentium?
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A non hysterical headline about an approaching asteroid?
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 million miles?  Ugh!  Can we throw a rope or something... pull it this way?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pounddawg: [ih1.redbubble.net image 750x1000]


What's with the stylized Union Jack?  And why the orange field?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just here to pet the bronteroc.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A huge asteroid will fly safely by Earth today.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot fudge Sundae falls on a Tuesday.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone got a direct(ish) link to the video so I dont have to clickclickclick?
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See?

I haven't read anywhere what the magnitude this rock will be when observed from Earth. It isn't that big and it would have to be super reflective to be seen with minimal magnification from 1MM miles.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 million miles away?
Dude, you had ONE job!!!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, I think I got it.  Dude: shut the fark up and show the damned thing.
 
freakay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can said meteor do something relatively scary to the human race but maybe not do so much damage, so we can have one of those moments where humanity comes together and actually fixes a few problems?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakay: Can said meteor do something relatively scary to the human race but maybe not do so much damage, so we can have one of those moments where humanity comes together and actually fixes a few problems?


Have the last 2 years taught you nothing?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: 1 million miles?  Ugh!  Can we throw a rope or something... pull it this way?


Is it metallic?
I have a lot of magnets.  And Telsa coils.
... Jacobs ladders...
...anyway, I can build a really big and cool looking magnet.  With plasma offshoots.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to that live stream, it's on top of Earth right now.
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't we at least get one that comes deep enough into the atmosphere for some heating and a bit of a show?  Something big enough that if it hit we'd envy the dinosaurs, but without the actual impact.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: Can't we at least get one that comes deep enough into the atmosphere for some heating and a bit of a show?  Something big enough that if it hit we'd envy the dinosaurs, but without the actual impact.


Netflix has a movie close to this premise.
It is one of the most depressing (and likely hilariously accurate) movies I have seen of late.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope this means I can count on your vote.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: I hope this means I can count on your vote.


Another politician making big promises but never producing.

:-P
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: Unsung_Hero: Can't we at least get one that comes deep enough into the atmosphere for some heating and a bit of a show?  Something big enough that if it hit we'd envy the dinosaurs, but without the actual impact.

Netflix has a movie close to this premise.
It is one of the most depressing (and likely hilariously accurate) movies I have seen of late.


?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Myrdinn: Unsung_Hero: Can't we at least get one that comes deep enough into the atmosphere for some heating and a bit of a show?  Something big enough that if it hit we'd envy the dinosaurs, but without the actual impact.

Netflix has a movie close to this premise.
It is one of the most depressing (and likely hilariously accurate) movies I have seen of late.

?


Don't Look Up.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Anyone got a direct(ish) link to the video so I dont have to clickclickclick?


Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (7482) 1994 PC1 close encounter: online observation - 18 Jan. 2022
Youtube xLrj1xa43pw
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pounddawg: [ih1.redbubble.net image 750x1000]


Pandemic barely making a dent in human population, giant volcano this week barely a blip, giant meteor gonna pass safely by Earf.

I think imma stop voting.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: ArcadianRefugee: Myrdinn: Unsung_Hero: Can't we at least get one that comes deep enough into the atmosphere for some heating and a bit of a show?  Something big enough that if it hit we'd envy the dinosaurs, but without the actual impact.

Netflix has a movie close to this premise.
It is one of the most depressing (and likely hilariously accurate) movies I have seen of late.

?

Don't Look Up.


Ah.  I read the synopsis of that one and it was an instant 'pass'.  But if the visuals are good enough maybe I should just try it and skip straight to the VFX.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A huge asteroid will fly safely by Earth today.

Hey look!  A non-clickbait, non-fearmongering headline ! That's more rare than a visit from an alien lifeform. Good find, subby?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: I hope this means I can count on your vote.


I'll consider it when you make a campaign stop in my town. I'm sick of being a flyover state.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: Myrdinn: ArcadianRefugee: Myrdinn: Unsung_Hero: Can't we at least get one that comes deep enough into the atmosphere for some heating and a bit of a show?  Something big enough that if it hit we'd envy the dinosaurs, but without the actual impact.

Netflix has a movie close to this premise.
It is one of the most depressing (and likely hilariously accurate) movies I have seen of late.

?

Don't Look Up.

Ah.  I read the synopsis of that one and it was an instant 'pass'.  But if the visuals are good enough maybe I should just try it and skip straight to the VFX.


It's a blast. A direct indictment of the Trump era. Although, I disagree with most people. They seem to think it's about climate change. I think it's reflecting the pandemic, myself. And it's worth it for the end credits scene alone.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: ArcadianRefugee: Myrdinn: Unsung_Hero: Can't we at least get one that comes deep enough into the atmosphere for some heating and a bit of a show?  Something big enough that if it hit we'd envy the dinosaurs, but without the actual impact.

Netflix has a movie close to this premise.
It is one of the most depressing (and likely hilariously accurate) movies I have seen of late.

?

Don't Look Up.


Uhm, I don't know how to say this, but, uhm, in Don't Look Up, it didn't so much "without the actual impact" as it, well, the other thing.

I guess that counts as "close to [that] premise".
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aw come on !!!
i have so much money riding on a giant meteor that when it hits,
i won't have to work another day for the rest of my life !
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: Myrdinn: ArcadianRefugee: Myrdinn: Unsung_Hero: Can't we at least get one that comes deep enough into the atmosphere for some heating and a bit of a show?  Something big enough that if it hit we'd envy the dinosaurs, but without the actual impact.

Netflix has a movie close to this premise.
It is one of the most depressing (and likely hilariously accurate) movies I have seen of late.

?

Don't Look Up.

Ah.  I read the synopsis of that one and it was an instant 'pass'.  But if the visuals are good enough maybe I should just try it and skip straight to the VFX.


Next to no visuals until the end.  Tis a lot about... hunams being hootmans.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: I guess that counts as "close to [that] premise".


I said close.
Did I mention that I play horseshoes and deal with nuclear science?
 
theoceans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I might as well be looking an ultrasound or something because I have no idea what I'm looking at. It just a bunch of lines.

"Would you like to know the sex of the comet?"  "Sure."
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: Myrdinn: ArcadianRefugee: Myrdinn: Unsung_Hero: Can't we at least get one that comes deep enough into the atmosphere for some heating and a bit of a show?  Something big enough that if it hit we'd envy the dinosaurs, but without the actual impact.

Netflix has a movie close to this premise.
It is one of the most depressing (and likely hilariously accurate) movies I have seen of late.

?

Don't Look Up.

Ah.  I read the synopsis of that one and it was an instant 'pass'.  But if the visuals are good enough maybe I should just try it and skip straight to the VFX.


Give it a go.  It's as entertaining as it is, er, disturbing.  Satire.  Horribly on the nose, though.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I woke up at 1900 GMT and I'm still here.

Shiat.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how at the end of "Armageddon" the space shuttle has one of those inflatable emergency escape slides.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh noes--only four times farther away than the moon!!
😱
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I love how at the end of "Armageddon" the space shuttle has one of those inflatable emergency escape slides.


By the time you get to that part, you've already overlooked more stupid unlikely things than the movie has runtime as measured in seconds.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Oh noes--only four times farther away than the moon!!
😱


If you were sitting in your living room watching TV and a bullet sailed through a window in your garage would you take notice?
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: dothemath: I love how at the end of "Armageddon" the space shuttle has one of those inflatable emergency escape slides.

By the time you get to that part, you've already overlooked more stupid unlikely things than the movie has runtime as measured in seconds.


True.
My GF works for NASA and we love that movie.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dothemath: True.
My GF works for NASA and we love that movie.


It is indeed awesome.  It is the best version of an unfiltered Micheal Bay product.  Unfortunately, you can also get 6 Underground.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

pounddawg: [ih1.redbubble.net image 750x1000]


Make America Geostationary Again?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

madgonad: beezeltown: Oh noes--only four times farther away than the moon!!
😱

If you were sitting in your living room watching TV and a bullet sailed through a window in your garage would you take notice?


Do you shiat yourself in abject fear when a gocart trundles down the street five blocks over?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: I hope this means I can count on your vote.


YOU HAD ONE JOB!
Now Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

phalamir: Do you shiat yourself in abject fear when a gocart trundles down the street five blocks over?


No, but you maybe start paying attention. We are finally to a level of technology that we can get a handle on the debris in space that cross our orbit. It isn't even all that expensive a thing to do. The useless race to get back on the moon will have a tab with a couple extra digits on it.
 
