(USA Today)   New company-driven initiative will limit COVID spread among airline passengers and employees   (usatoday.com)
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How was this ever approved to begin with if the frequencies are already in use by airplane electronics?
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ox45tallboy: How was this ever approved to begin with if the frequencies are already in use by airplane electronics?


Because they're not. There's a 200MHz band separation.

The same 5G in the same spectrum has already been rolled out all over the rest of the world, but the FAA decided they needed to have a pissing match with the FCC over it.

In fairness to the FAA, they're supposed to be extremely risk averse, but everything I can find says that any interference is still purely hypothetical, based on radar altimeter interference specifications from a couple manufacturers that are probably too pessimistic. I hate to think of how vulnerable things are to deliberate interference if we're all depending on electronics that are actually that shiatty.

A good chunk of commercial aircraft in operation have now been cleared to do instrument landings in the areas  of concern:
https://www.reuters.com/business/aero​s​pace-defense/us-faa-oks-45-commercial-​airplane-fleet-operations-after-5g-dep​loyment-2022-01-16/
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: The same 5G in the same spectrum has already been rolled out all over the rest of the world


So we've got planes taking off here that will be landing in areas with 5G already deployed in the destination airport, and vice versa?

JessieL: but the FAA decided they needed to have a pissing match with the FCC over it.


What's the deal? Is this political? A struggle over which department will have authority? Someone unhappy with their Secret Santa gift at the interagency Christmas party?
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ox45tallboy: So we've got planes taking off here that will be landing in areas with 5G already deployed in the destination airport, and vice versa?


Yes.

ox45tallboy:What's the deal? Is this political? A struggle over which department will have authority? Someone unhappy with their Secret Santa gift at the interagency Christmas party?

I'm not sure. I'd guess somewhere between interagency rivalry and chagrin at the whole 737MAX thing.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: A good chunk of commercial aircraft in operation have now been cleared to do instrument landings in the areas  of concern:


So how hard is it to grab a 737 and a skilled pilot and load it up with every instrument used on board modern airplanes, then have him do manual takeoffs and landings (visual only) while being bombarded with 5G signals to see if any of the instruments malfunction?
 
angryjd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that this issue has not been resolved after nearly two years of notice is a testament to how fundamentally broken our country is.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

angryjd: The fact that this issue has not been resolved after nearly two years of notice is a testament to how fundamentally broken our country is.


So who was supposed to be in charge of the testing? The airlines are the ones saying this has to be delayed. Was it their responsibility? The airplane manufacturers themselves, or the companies that made the electronics for them? Was it the FAA? Or the FCC?
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm an aircraft mechanic, but not an avionics puke. I do know that old 3G phones routinely interfered with VHF comms when they were ringing anywhere near the cockpit.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: The same 5G in the same spectrum has already been rolled out all over the rest of the world, but the FAA decided they needed to have a pissing match with the FCC over it.


Can't they compromise and become the FBB?
 
sforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just enjoying the Verizon and AT&T fark yous in the article:

"As the nation's leading wireless provider, we have voluntarily decided to limit our 5G network around airports," a Verizon spokesperson said in a statement. "The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and our nation's airlines have not been able to fully resolve navigating 5G around airports, despite it being safe and fully operational in more than 40 other countries."

"At our sole discretion, we have voluntarily agreed to temporarily defer turning on a limited number of towers around certain airport runways as we continue to work with the aviation industry and the FAA to provide further information about our 5G deployment, since they have not utilized the two years they've had to responsibly plan for this deployment," an AT&T spokesperson said in a statement to USA TODAY.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They" are afraid of 5G causing vaccines as the airplanes land? /s
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Passive aggressive press release. I'm going to go out on a limb and say their PR person is a former divorce attorney
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Incalculable"?

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: ox45tallboy: So we've got planes taking off here that will be landing in areas with 5G already deployed in the destination airport, and vice versa?

Yes.

ox45tallboy:What's the deal? Is this political? A struggle over which department will have authority? Someone unhappy with their Secret Santa gift at the interagency Christmas party?

I'm not sure. I'd guess somewhere between interagency rivalry and chagrin at the whole 737MAX thing.


I can see how the 737MAX embarrassment could have a great deal to do with it. That's based on observing human behavior, not on any experience with either agency
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
art.penny-arcade.comView Full Size
 
focusthis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: JessieL: A good chunk of commercial aircraft in operation have now been cleared to do instrument landings in the areas  of concern:

So how hard is it to grab a 737 and a skilled pilot and load it up with every instrument used on board modern airplanes, then have him do manual takeoffs and landings (visual only) while being bombarded with 5G signals to see if any of the instruments malfunction?


Well, maybe a bit for the crew...but a lot more for all the people living under the flight path.

I live underneath a lot of military aviation. If this keeps up, I'm never getting 5G.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

JessieL: A good chunk of commercial aircraft in operation have now been cleared to do instrument landings in the areas  of concern:



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sforce: I'm just enjoying the Verizon and AT&T fark yous in the article:

"As the nation's leading wireless provider, we have voluntarily decided to limit our 5G network around airports," a Verizon spokesperson said in a statement. "The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and our nation's airlines have not been able to fully resolve navigating 5G around airports, despite it being safe and fully operational in more than 40 other countries."

"At our sole discretion, we have voluntarily agreed to temporarily defer turning on a limited number of towers around certain airport runways as we continue to work with the aviation industry and the FAA to provide further information about our 5G deployment, since they have not utilized the two years they've had to responsibly plan for this deployment," an AT&T spokesperson said in a statement to USA TODAY.


The one time i side with At&t and Verizon on something.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sforce: I'm just enjoying the Verizon and AT&T fark yous in the article:

"As the nation's leading wireless provider, we have voluntarily decided to limit our 5G network around airports," a Verizon spokesperson said in a statement. "The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and our nation's airlines have not been able to fully resolve navigating 5G around airports, despite it being safe and fully operational in more than 40 other countries."

"At our sole discretion, we have voluntarily agreed to temporarily defer turning on a limited number of towers around certain airport runways as we continue to work with the aviation industry and the FAA to provide further information about our 5G deployment, since they have not utilized the two years they've had to responsibly plan for this deployment," an AT&T spokesperson said in a statement to USA TODAY.


AT&T: Mobilizing the Shade.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

angryjd: The fact that this issue has not been resolved after nearly two years of notice is a testament to how fundamentally broken our country is.


No. Just shows how useless US-based air carriers have become.
 
telejester
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

riffraff: I'm an aircraft mechanic, but not an avionics puke. I do know that old 3G phones routinely interfered with VHF comms when they were ringing anywhere near the cockpit.


Nonsense
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

