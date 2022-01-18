 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Never let a disability get in the way of your chosen career. Inspirational-ish   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
7
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

750 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2022 at 10:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got to admire his 'can do' attitude
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They hatin'
 
Rob4127
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This new GTA is shiat.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Read that as "Never let bestiality get in the way of your chosen career" and indeed...I haven't.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ya gotta dream.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cryptozoophiliac: Read that as "Never let bestiality get in the way of your chosen career" and indeed...I haven't.


Username is cause for concern.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.