(Daily Mail)   Your cow has a third eye? Obviously, it is God   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
28
    More: Dumbass  
28 Comments     (+0 »)
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or, tripping balls.
 
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simpsons did it (kind of).

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I want in-depth coverage of rural Hindu folk beliefs as they pertain to agriculture, I turn to the Daily Mail.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These types of things seem to happen an inordinate amount of times in India.
 
dryknife
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Holy cow!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is it brown? Then try the other end.
 
Headso
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
thrice see what you did there.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hinduism is cool. Vishnu is cool.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dryknife: Holy cow!


Holy shiat!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A god, Subby, not THE God.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: These types of things seem to happen an inordinate amount of times in India.


Their whole pantheon is up in arms about it.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: These types of things seem to happen an inordinate amount of times in India.


Little boy blue you knucklehead
Your cows have been three eyes
And your sheep glowing red
When will you learn? It's plain to see
Toxic waste dump is no place to be
 
Theeng
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Somacandra: When I want in-depth coverage of rural Hindu folk beliefs as they pertain to agriculture, I turn to the Daily Mail.


Why I never, doubting the motives of the British in regards to Indian matters!
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That eye doesn't look fully developed.  It is safe to assume the third eye is blind?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: These types of things seem to happen an inordinate amount of times in India.


There are 1.4 billion people in India. A lot of everything happens there.
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Eye-ye-ye
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Welp, I always knew it was going to come to this.
Green Jello - Obey the Cowgod
Youtube Hha-3aWEtGI
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This creature will undoubtedly live a semi-charmed kind of life.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: These types of things seem to happen an inordinate amount of times in India.


Truly they are blessed...

... by Union Carbide.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So God has really farked up DNA? Good to know.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: These types of things seem to happen an inordinate amount of times in India.


Well it's a polluted hell hole so...
 
dryknife
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Hinduism is cool. Vishnu is cool.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
To be fair, that cow probably will do better as a god than many that people have worshipped.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hathor!
 
Unrepentant Fool [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: This creature will undoubtedly live a semi-charmed kind of life.


Fark user imageView Full Size


The sacred cow goes "Boooooooo!"

/still chuckled
 
davynelson
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
show me a cow that isn't god, then i'll be impressed
 
BenJammin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You need a third eye like a hole in the head.
 
Markus5
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Eye carumba.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

