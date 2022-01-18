 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Pooh killed in ambush shooting. Police to shake down Hundred Acre Wood for the usual suspects   (clickorlando.com) divider line
31
    More: Interesting, The McClatchy Company, Miami, The Miami Herald, Broadsheet, El Nuevo Herald, Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh, Shandler Beaubien, 28-year-old rapper  
•       •       •

752 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2022 at 6:16 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Heffalumps and Woozles wanted for questioning...
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jesus, the Chinese are really getting serious about this.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was killed in an ambush shooting as he drove with two young children, local media reported.
The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Shandler Beaubien..."

Da fuq?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who pulled the Tigger?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.uncyclomedia.coView Full Size
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skybird659: Heffalumps and Woozles wanted for questioning...



Ah, good ole children nightmare fuel

winnie the pooh heffalumps and woozles song
Youtube CLnADKgurvc
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beaubien is best known for his song "M.I.A.M.I. (Murder is a Major Issue)

Cool. Is this one of those irony thingies or an amazing coincidence?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor guy. He was afraid he would have been killed on Sesame Street.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: "Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was killed in an ambush shooting as he drove with two young children, local media reported.
The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Shandler Beaubien..."

Da fuq?


You may be surprised to learn that George Orwell was not his real name. Ted Cruz's first name  is not Theodore, in fact it isn't his middle name either. Axl Rose wasn't actually named "Axl" at birth.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dad...you're covered in honey and blood.  did you kill Winnie the Pooh?

South Park - Randy Marsh kills WINNIE THE POO!!
Youtube 6iWS5zPzQZ0
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

tasteme: Beaubien is best known for his song "M.I.A.M.I. (Murder is a Major Issue)

Cool. Is this one of those irony thingies or an amazing coincidence?


It's like rain on your wedding day.
 
Northern
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wavy gravy unavailable for comment.
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh bother....
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

adamatari: Pert: "Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was killed in an ambush shooting as he drove with two young children, local media reported.
The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Shandler Beaubien..."

Da fuq?

You may be surprised to learn that George Orwell was not his real name. Ted Cruz's first name  is not Theodore, in fact it isn't his middle name either. Axl Rose wasn't actually named "Axl" at birth.


Jesus had blue eyes though, right?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pert: "Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was killed in an ambush shooting as he drove with two young children, local media reported.
The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Shandler Beaubien..."

Da fuq?


Robin Hood Men In Tights - Used To Be Shithouse
Youtube aBam72eYsAg
 
zerkalo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
https://nationaldaycalendar.com/natio​n​al-winnie-the-pooh-day-january-18/
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I can't joke about this one.  Those poor kids.
 
drtgb
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The dear leader of China is dead? Why isn't this under 'news'? CNN has nothing on it!

DNRTFA
 
chrisco123
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If your name was as awesome as Shandler Beaubien why would you want to be called anything else!?!
 
LineNoise
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Its eyore man. You know, he is all emo, i'm sure has a bunch of folding knives or whatever, his donkey dad has some poorly secured fire arms becaue he feels the need to be prepared in case rabit wanders onto his land....
 
knbwhite
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At this rate, are we going to run out of rappers?
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tasteme: Beaubien is best known for his song "M.I.A.M.I. (Murder is a Major Issue)

Cool. Is this one of those irony thingies or an amazing coincidence?


Yes.
 
horslips
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FIrst Pooh I thought of:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

zerkalo: https://nationaldaycalendar.com/natio​n​al-winnie-the-pooh-day-january-18/

Beaubien is best known for his song "M.I.A.M.I. (Murder is a Major Issue)

Cool. Is this one of those irony thingies or an amazing coincidence?


This.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Never seem to run out of rappers, no matter how many get clipped. Everybody is welcome, no talent required,
 
Revenge of the Muttonstache
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
RIP
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Who is Eeyore Soze?"
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That sucks. Wavy Navy Pooh was my favorite Ben and Jerry's flavor.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 minute ago  

adamatari: Pert: "Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was killed in an ambush shooting as he drove with two young children, local media reported.
The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Shandler Beaubien..."

Da fuq?

You may be surprised to learn that George Orwell was not his real name. Ted Cruz's first name  is not Theodore, in fact it isn't his middle name either. Axl Rose wasn't actually named "Axl" at birth.


Yeah, but why pick a nom de plume so f'ing stupid as "Wavy Navy Pooh"? He actually sat down one day and decided that was the best he could come up with. Of all the words in the English language, and I presume he had access to a dictionary and thesaurus, he chose those three and said "That's me. That's who I am".
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.