(MSN)   ProTip: Don't be drunk when it's time to remove the goat head   (msn.com) divider line
11
    More: Awkward, MSN  
•       •       •

11 Comments     (+0 »)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's one doozy of a drunk misstep.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You come at the GOAT you best not miss.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeaaaaa, Suresh, I'm going to need you to go ahead and work that ritual sacrifice job this weekend...

Sure Boss!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Clearly some mistakes were made and I think we can all learn some valuable lessons from this.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Probably just as well, the goat would have just come back as a spirit and haunted the area and who you gonna call?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It was an "accident"! Sure
 
Cache
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Goats...  humans...  such a fine line.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just a word to the wise.  Don't ever be the GOAT.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
what about the leggings?
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yeah but....Who wants to sacrifice a goat sober?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

