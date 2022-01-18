 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 4-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Magazine, The Damned, Adam Ant, The Loft, and Madness. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #301. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
28
•       •       •

socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello & how the Dickens is everyone?
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Present.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No-longer-snowbound Central Ontario checking in after digging out the cars and clearing the driveway from yesterday's snow...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody. Gotta bail after the first half hour, hope to be back in time to catch the last hour or so.


/now SCNW's gonna pack all the ska and whispery waifs into the first 30 minutes just to be mean
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey everybody!

Present. Somewhere in between here and there.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hola! Buenas tardes guapos!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pista: Hello & how the Dickens is everyone?


"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times..."
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hmmm.. I know The Loft as a Hawaiian local food restaurant.  Good plate lunch.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: Hello & how the Dickens is everyone?

"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times..."


shortened by a 1986 computer grammar program to, "It was the best and worst of times."
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've found a grain of cat's litter on my keyboard. Couldn't they think just once that not everything here belongs to them? There is also my stuff. I paid for it.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lioness7: I've found a grain of cat's litter on my keyboard. Couldn't they think just once that not everything here belongs to them?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: Hello & how the Dickens is everyone?

"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times..."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Adam?

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I think I'm here. Gonna try to catch the last 2 hours at work since I'm the boss today.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Hmmm.. I know The Loft as a Hawaiian local food restaurant.  Good plate lunch.


Love the Loft! Might have to swing by there this week...

/mmmmmm Korean Barbequed Beef
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pista: Hello & how the Dickens is everyone?


The Niners won on Sunday, and I also tried checking the mail 5 times yesterday, forgetting it was a holiday.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Lioness7: I've found a grain of cat's litter on my keyboard. Couldn't they think just once that not everything here belongs to them?

[Fark user image 425x498]



That's exactly what they said.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's how to start a show.
Boom!
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pista: That's how to start a show.
Boom!


Number two was even better.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Pista: That's how to start a show.
Boom!

Number two was even better.


Aye. Getting some Dax cued up for later this week after that.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I think I'm here. Gonna try to catch the last 2 hours at work since I'm the boss today.


Have you got all the "We're sorry but all the IPA is off" signs ready?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: I think I'm here. Gonna try to catch the last 2 hours at work since I'm the boss today.

Have you got all the "We're sorry but all the IPA is off" signs ready?


No signs yet but I'm in full fark IPA's mode w/ the boss gone.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: I think I'm here. Gonna try to catch the last 2 hours at work since I'm the boss today.

Have you got all the "We're sorry but all the IPA is off" signs ready?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
