(US Postal Service)   You can now order 4 COVID test kits per address for free from the USPS, which should arrive just in time for the surge to be over   (special.usps.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THANK YOU SUBBY!

Just ordered mine.
Hope they come through.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should go insta green.

FARKers deserve first crack at this shiat.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you. Just ordered them.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How badly are people going to lose their minds when the truthers start posting TikToks of themselves destroying these test kits after every single available one has already been claimed?

/I've already gone numb
//I just can't even anymore
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hmmm, it says they've already been ordered for my address, but neither my wife or I have ordered them before
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

somedude210: hmmm, it says they've already been ordered for my address, but neither my wife or I have ordered them before


Try adding a "B" to the apartment field. So it's a different address to the machine AI...but the postal worker will just put it in the same mailbox as other mail with your name.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

optikeye: somedude210: hmmm, it says they've already been ordered for my address, but neither my wife or I have ordered them before

Try adding a "B" to the apartment field. So it's a different address to the machine AI...but the postal worker will just put it in the same mailbox as other mail with your name.


I tried that and it didn't work. Which sucks for apartment dwellers. Unless the system is smart enough to know a legitimate apartment address from a single family dwelling.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
America, always two years behind the curve.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

aimtastic: optikeye: somedude210: hmmm, it says they've already been ordered for my address, but neither my wife or I have ordered them before

Try adding a "B" to the apartment field. So it's a different address to the machine AI...but the postal worker will just put it in the same mailbox as other mail with your name.

I tried that and it didn't work. Which sucks for apartment dwellers. Unless the system is smart enough to know a legitimate apartment address from a single family dwelling.


Try opening the link in a 'private" or "Incognito" window.
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Seems like the link is already getting farked with traffic.

I was able to access it via mobile when it would not load on a desktop browser (chrome or firefox).
 
LadySusan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I ordered mine. We should post unboxing videos when they arrive.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Thanks Subby.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That looks like an awesome idea.  I don't know that I'd need four, being single, retired and all, and I'd feel dumb if I let them expire.  That said, it would be wise to have one before you're feeling sick and need one.  I ordered mine, I'll donate a few of them to the local senior center.
 
kp1230
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Thank you. Just ordered them.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ordered mine.  Sent it out to all my staff, too.  Thank you kindly, subby.
 
Lucky Stu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Thanks Subby!
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You can also pick them up off the side of the tracks in Los Angeles if that is your thing.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I thought this started tomorrow and have the page bookmarked.   (thank you state senator for announcing)

thank you subby for the heads up.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, I'm waiting...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How much can I get for them on eBay?
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, I know little-to-nothing about this program (although I did just order some tests), is this a one-time thing, or a once a month thing?
 
wage0048
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sweet!  I thought this wasn't going to be available until tomorrow.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sure, the Omicron wave may be over by then, but we'll have them ready for when the Covid-Ebola sunrise medium roast blend makes its debut later this year.
 
skyotter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I wonder if the testing kits have a shelf life.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
ordered some for my address and for my parents  address since they don't internet well.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well that was easy. I was expecting the site to get crushed like a PS5 drop at Walmart, but the whole order process went really smoothly.
 
NullReferenceException
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Thanks Subby! Unless this is a scam to hunt down farkers' home addresses.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I live at a 'business address' so I'm farked. Shared it with co-workers, so at least someone owes my a test or two. FYI, I do not sleep under my desk and shower in the breakroom toilet. Please believe me.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Got through on my iPhone, placed my order. Thanks, Subby! Here's a picture of my dog, Bucky, being ridiculously cute. You earned it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

optikeye: somedude210: hmmm, it says they've already been ordered for my address, but neither my wife or I have ordered them before

Try adding a "B" to the apartment field. So it's a different address to the machine AI...but the postal worker will just put it in the same mailbox as other mail with your name.


nope, tried A/B/C and all three shot back the same error.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: So, I know little-to-nothing about this program (although I did just order some tests), is this a one-time thing, or a once a month thing?


AFAIK its a one time thing
 
sleze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Done:

"COVID-19 tests will start shipping in late January. USPS will only send one set of 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests to valid residential addresses."

Thanks, Subby :)
 
Hikenin [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Thanks Subby. Ordered mine
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ordered mine.
 
robodog
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ordered mine, the tests my father bought probably saved my mother's life. We all tested before getting together on Christmas Eve, turns out my wife and younger son were asymptomatic, wife developed a scratchy throat on Christmas day and I spiked a 104 fever by Monday night. Even though my mother is fully vaccinated and boosted she's severely immunocompromised due to medication she takes to keep her Rhumetoid arthritis and other autoimmune problems in check, it's likely at her age that getting Covid will kill her. We'll be using 4x rapid tests before getting together probably for the rest of her life.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: How badly are people going to lose their minds when the truthers start posting TikToks of themselves destroying these test kits after every single available one has already been claimed?

/I've already gone numb
//I just can't even anymore


In 2020 people were lining up for free masks so they could burn them on YouTube.
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Thanks Farkers, it would not accept my home address, so I did as someone suggested and put an A in the apartment field. All good!
 
Saturn5
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did anyone read the fine print?

Privacy Act Statement
Your information will be used to provide COVID-19 Testing Kits to the address you provided, and to provide company and product fulfillment information about that testing kit to a federal executive agency. Collection is authorized by 39 U.S.C. 401, 403, 404, and 411. Supplying your information is voluntary, but if not provided, we may not be able to fulfill your request for a COVID-19 Testing Kit. We do not disclose your information to third parties without your consent, except to act on your behalf or request, or as legally required. This includes the following limited circumstances: to a congressional office on your behalf; to agencies and entities to facilitate or resolve financial transactions; to a U.S. Postal Service auditor; for law enforcement purposes, to labor organizations as required by applicable law; incident to legal proceedings involving the Postal Service; to government agencies in connection with decisions as necessary; to agents or contractors when necessary to fulfill a business function or provide products and services to customers; for customer service purposes; and to other federal executive agencies pursuant to 39 U.S.C § 411. For more information regarding our privacy policies visit www.usps.com/privacypolicy.
 
wildbill0712
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Can't wait to see if they show up before my Guinness Bar Towel!
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

skyotter: I wonder if the testing kits have a shelf life.


They do. There is an expiration date on the package.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fallingcow
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ordered them. "Will start shipping in late January". Yeah, subby wasn't joking about them not arriving until they're already useless. At the rate everyone around us is catching it, despite precautions and vaccines and boosters, I reckon our household will be at the tail end of recovery about the time these ship.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Thanks. Now I'm just waiting for the symptoms to arrive.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
4 tests per address ain't gonna do shiat.
 
fugitivepope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: That looks like an awesome idea.  I don't know that I'd need four, being single, retired and all, and I'd feel dumb if I let them expire.  That said, it would be wise to have one before you're feeling sick and need one.  I ordered mine, I'll donate a few of them to the local senior center.


Standard practice is to do two tests in 36 hours. So 4 individual tests is for 2 people. A positive test means you definitely have Covid in your system. A negative test is less accurate, meaning, if you come up negative you might actually be positive so testing 36 hours later when you might have more Covid antigens in your system is recommended.
 
sniderman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And those 4 kits will be either used the day they arrive by every member of your family or on 4 consecutive days by those living alone who are *sure* they have it but keep getting negative results.
 
cleek
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

aimtastic: optikeye: somedude210: hmmm, it says they've already been ordered for my address, but neither my wife or I have ordered them before

Try adding a "B" to the apartment field. So it's a different address to the machine AI...but the postal worker will just put it in the same mailbox as other mail with your name.

I tried that and it didn't work. Which sucks for apartment dwellers. Unless the system is smart enough to know a legitimate apartment address from a single family dwelling.


it is.

USPS knows which buildings have multiple delivery points.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
ebay flooded with test kits beginning next month.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Soros paid for those and Biden is collecting all your info !!1!!11

/Is that how they would react?
 
mrparks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Saturn5:

What do you find so interesting about that?
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just ordered mine.

Can't find any locally and I''m sick. It's day 4 for me and the fever had broken. This is the brief relief you get before it gets bad.

This sucks. I'm triple vaxxed and always wear a mask when I go anywhere in public. The wife works from home and goes nowhere.
 
