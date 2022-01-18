 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   🎵When I was younger, just a bad little kid🎵 🎵My mama noticed funny things I did🎵 🎵Like shootin' my wife for a 5 million fee🎵   (nbcnews.com) divider line
13
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
https://www.fark.com/comments/1204817​9
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Munden: https://www.fark.com/comments/1204817​9


Mods liked it enough they gave it a "repeat" tag.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Larry was never going to divorce her because he didnt want to lose his money, and Barbara was never going to divorce him because of her catholicism"

That's an American statement if there ever was one.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTFA: Both Lawrence and Bianca Rudolph were expert hunters and "Bianca Rudolph's goal during this trip was to kill a leopard," Peterson wrote of that final 2016 safari. And while she didn't kill a leopard, she "did kill numerous other animals during this trip," the federal agent added.

I'm ... torn. LOL, what's that thing about live by the sword, die by the sword?

Just to put some minds at ease, I'm not "gloating" over a possibly awful person's death, I'm just ... amused by the irony.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I feel more for the "big game" they supposedly hunting, hope the trip got cut short when he bagged what he actually after.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What's the deal with his office?  It looks like a repurposed Pizza Hut.
 
sniderman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Love the ads.  "Since you're here and thinking about teeth..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: FTFA: Both Lawrence and Bianca Rudolph were expert hunters and "Bianca Rudolph's goal during this trip was to kill a leopard," Peterson wrote of that final 2016 safari. And while she didn't kill a leopard, she "did kill numerous other animals during this trip," the federal agent added.

I'm ... torn. LOL, what's that thing about live by the sword, die by the sword?

Just to put some minds at ease, I'm not "gloating" over a possibly awful person's death, I'm just ... amused by the irony.


That's OK. I'll take one for the team and gloat about it.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LimpDickRicky: I feel more for the "big game" they supposedly hunting, hope the trip got cut short when he bagged what he actually after.


The local taxidermist is in for a hell of a job.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Annette Peacock - My Momma Never Taught Me how to Cook
Youtube hUcE9cdQdkM
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

